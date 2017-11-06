Quantcast
Bikini Kill Reunited For One Night And It Felt So Good

Bikini Kill Reunited For One Night And It Felt So Good

Details
IN Music

bikini kill 1 3fcd7

For three nights only, a feminist wet dream came true: Bikini Kill reunited, performed “For Tammy Rae,” and we all died happy. You remember the first time you heard Bikini Kill? Your soul lifted out of your body and you became a Feminist, capital F. For many, Bikini Kill is reminiscent of discovering your own feminism, punk, and “counter-culture” scene.

Pitchfork reports that on November 4, 2017, at The Kitchen in NYC, Bikini Kill reunited temporarily to help promote the 33 1/3 book focusing on the Raincoats’ self-titled album. Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox, and Kathleen Hanna performed “For Tammy Rae” for the first time together since ’97. Ironically, “For Tammy Rae” is about separating oneself from the constant bombardment of media and advertising, with lines like “past the billboards and the magazines/ I dream about being with you/ we can’t hear a word they say/ let’s pretend we own the world today” – however, a punk band reunited to promote a feminist band and a feminist press isn’t the worst way to promote media. The Raincoats’ debut album is reviewed by Pitchfork as an album where “you hear a cultural genesis story” — like the genesis of Bikini Kill and the beginnings of feminist punk. Bikini Kill’s genesis was in the '90s, resulting in three album releases, followed up by some recent re-releases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shock that was Bikini Kill cannot be underplayed. In a time when pristine, perfect femininity was the norm, shockingly feminine and badass women were seen as too extreme. Hanna used to freak audiences out by taking her top off during a performance and having phrases like “Kill Me” written on her stomach. The shock of seeing a woman take her top off on stage, without any intent to sexually arouse the audience but rather to bring a political agenda to their attention, is not only brave but radical to its core. You can’t ignore femicide if the band you’re watching is singing about it and using their bodies to directly discuss it. Imagine Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, or Lorde taking their tops off during a performance to use their body to discuss gun violence, domestic violence, sexual assault, or any other social issue under feminism’s umbrella? The “mainstream media” would lose their collective shit.

So, check out the short clip of this magical moment below, and don’t forget to celebrate Riot Grrl Day on April 9th! 

 

Last night at The Kitchen

A post shared by Jenn Pelly (@jennpelly) on

Header Photo via BikiniKill.com

More from BUST

7 Riot Grrrl Songs To Inspire Millennial Women

Pussy Riot's Nadya On How To Resist Trump: BUST Interview 

Teen Rockers The Regrettes Are Coming-Of-Age On Stage: BUST Interview 

big haired nerd who likes to talk about books, politics, coffee and anything else you can think of. Be warned of shennanigans: follow me on twitter @BRIawesome 

Tags: Bikini Kill , The Kitchen , The Raincoats
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

witchsexdetail 96eac

The Secret Sex Lives Of Witches, From Brooms As Dildos To Ritual Orgies

peru dbf9c

Miss Peru Contestants Introduced Themselves With Statistics About Violence Against Women Instead Of Their Body Measurements

max2 d2533

Mad Max Is The Badass New Girl In “Stranger Things 2,” And We Are Here For It

IMG 6219 ddf9e

"A Latina In Museums" Is Smashing Stereotypes In The Art World

Page0003 copy cd347

What "The Deuce" Got Wrong, From Someone Who Lived It

GLOW 2 05155

13 Last-Minute Costume Ideas For Halloween 2017

memorialoftheunborn aa258

Why I'm Fighting To Get Rid Of The "Baby Graveyard" At Marquette University

womens convention womens march site bust 2017 7323e

The Glass Ceiling Is Bound To Crack With 20,000 New Women Getting Ready To Run For Office

Photo1 b6ba5

Stephanie Beatriz’s New Movie “The Light Of The Moon” Is A Rape Recovery Story That Needs To Be Told: BUST Interview

meangirls 6d19e

The History Of Your Sexy Halloween Costume

Upcoming Events

New York Comedy Festival
Tue Nov 07 @12:00AM
Nadya Tolokno's Birthday!
Tue Nov 07 @12:00AM
New York Comedy Festival
Wed Nov 08 @12:00AM
Gretchen Mol's Birthday!
Wed Nov 08 @12:00AM
Parker Posey's Birthday!
Wed Nov 08 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar