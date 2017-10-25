Quantcast
Patti Smith, Cat Power, Joan Baez And More Team Up To Fight Climate Change Through Music

Patti Smith, Cat Power, Joan Baez, Michael Stipe, and more will team up for Pathway to Paris, a concert for climate action, in New York later this month. Pathway to Paris will take place at Carnegie Hall on November 5th in partnership with the UN. Speakers include environmentalists Bill McKibben, Dr. Vandana Shiva, and additional musicians performing include Flea, Talib Kweli, Tanya Tagaq, and Tenzin Cheogyal.

Throughout the night, performers will call for action to combat climate change, with the goal of turning the Paris Agreement into reality. The Paris Agreement, of course, is the international UN agreement in which each country pledges to make environmental changes, such as reducing greenhouse gases, to mitigate global warming. Under President Trump, the United States exited the agreement earlier this year. Recently, Nicaragua joined the agreement, meaning that the United States and Syria are the only two countries in the world who are not participating.

Pathway to Paris will also celebrate the launch of the initiative 1,000 Cities, which calls for the world’s cities to promise to become carbon-free by 2040, with or without the support of national government.

Pathway to Paris’s founders and producers spoke to BUST via email about the event.

"We believe in the power of music to bring people together, and the important role that culture plays in any global movement,” said Jesse Paris Smith. “Music is about expression and collaboration, and the climate movement requires the world to join together in a more ambitious collaboration than we can fathom. We need to continuously inspire each other to action, to build our numbers, even when it is only one at a time. Let’s envision the world we want to live in, and work every day to turn that vision into reality."

"This is our time to create a sustainable livable planet for ourselves and future generations,” added Rebecca Foon. “We can create a climate safe world we are excited to live in. Together let’s transition out of the era of fossil fuels into a renewables future."

For more information, or to purchase tickets (which range from $35 to $250), visit carnegiehall.org.

Top photo: Patti Smith by Beni Kohler via Wikimedia Commons

Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.

