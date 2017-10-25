Quantcast
OMFG - Is a Beyoncé and Cardi B Collab on the Way?

Details
IN Music

Screen Shot 2017 10 25 at 11.06.44 AM bbf83

When Cardi B and Beyoncé first met, Cardi B memorialized the event with an Instagram post of the two artists and the caption “BITCH I met Beyoncé Bitch !!!!!!!!!!!!” I think I can speak for all of us when I say that, number one, Cardi is all of us in the prescence of Queen B, and number two, please collaborate you beautiful angels.

Screen Shot 2017 10 25 at 11.07.37 AM 964c7

And now it looks like our dreams might be coming true. Cardi B’s engineer, Michael Ashby, posted a photo to his Instagram story that sparked hope in the hearts of badass women everywhere. The photo shows the recording equipment displaying a file that seems to be labeled “Cardi B ft Beyoncé Demo.” It also features a caption at the bottom reading, “Wow, this feature is big.”

DM2BnWOV4AARBhA 19126

Cardi B’s debut album was scheduled to drop this month, but has been delayed. Word from Cardi B is that the album will be out by November. Per an interview with Billboard, "Everyone is telling me to drop it, but's it's just like not quite there yet. I was gonna release it in October, but I think I'm gonna do it in November," she said. "However, though, since I promised... I will release a freestyle I did with my whole entire cockroach heart."

Fingers crossed that both the album and collab news is true, and we are all blessed with very merry Cardi B and Beyoncé holiday season.

giphy 6 copy 266a8

 Top photos via Youtube, screenshot via Instagram, gifs via Giphy.

Kat Kothen-Hill is a BUST intern living in Brooklyn, NY.

Follow her on Twitter:@katkothenhill and on Instagram:kitkatkothenhill.
