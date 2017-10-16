BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Asks, "What's the T on Cardi B?"

Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

The latest episode is allllll about Cardi B! She recently became the first solo female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 in almost 19 years, and her song “Bodak Yellow” is EVERYWHERE. But where did she come from and where is she going? In this ep, Callie and Emily spill the T on Cardi B with BUST interns and proud #BardiGang members Bry’onna Mention and Jasmine Montes De Oca.

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, rock star, playwright, and occasional plus-size model living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST magazine, Emily is also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and is the drummer for the horror-punk band the Grasshoppers. Her nonfiction writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex and Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and her short stories have been published in Rum Punch Press, Lumen, Prose ‘N Cons Mystery Magazine, Writing Raw, and PoemMemoirStory. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize for fiction in 2015 and is working on a novel. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.