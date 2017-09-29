OUR President Beyonce Drops Single To Aid Puerto Rico After Hurricane Devastation

OUR President is doing all she can to help a storm torn Puerto Rico, and this time, she’s using her music. This Thursday, Beyonce surprised fans with a new single and music video, announcing that proceeds of the song would be donated to Puerto Rican hurricane relief.

"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," she wrote on Instagram. “To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts.”

The artist's single, “Mi Gente” is a remix of J. Balvin and Willy Williams Latin pop hit. Within an hour of it being posted, it reached over 1 million views on Instagram

This drop is just the latest in Bey’s continuous efforts in disaster relief this year. After Hurricane Harvey, the artist participated in a telethon event, where she pleaded with viewers and callers to join together to help those struggling. “Come together in a collective effort to raise our voices, to help our communities, to lift our spirits and heal."

Around the same time, she launched BeyGOOD Houston, a collective with a goal to aid victims of Harvey in her hometown of Houston, where she handed out supplies, food, and water to members of her community.

"We're heartbroken by the hurricanes and earthquakes that have devastated families around the world," reads a statement posted on her website. "There are many ways to help. We've listed a few organizations that are on the ground from Mexico to the Caribbean, lending a hand to those who need it most."

Joined by her husband Jay Z, Beyonce will keep with relief efforts through a TIDAL benefit concert that will be held at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, on October 17, where Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Fifth Harmony, Daddy Yankee and more are expected to perform. Tickets are available for purchase via TIDAL.

Images via Beyonce.com and Instagram

Editorial Intern

I am 20 years old and study communications at City College in Harlem. I am a comic book, sci-fy, all things nerd enthusiast. I love hip-hop and indie rock. I am a true foodie in and out of the kitchen.