Princess Nokia Invites Us Into Her World With “Bart Simpson”/“Green Line” Double Video

Princess Nokia is a green line chick. She grew up between Spanish Harlem and the Lower East Side of New York City, and her new music video explores how these places and their communities have become a part of who she is. Never one to do things by halves, Princess Nokia, aka Destiny Frasqueri, has released an eight-minute double feature video for both “Bart Simpson” and “Green Line,” two songs from her breakout album 1992 Deluxe.

Directed by Milah Libin, Frasqueri’s friend and fellow co-founder of arts collective Smart Girls Club, the video opens with scenes from “Bart Simpson,” where Frasqueri raps about her high school experience, “Writing on my sneakers / Being sneaky with my teachers / Smoking weed under the bleachers / Cutting out and glueing pictures.” She get picked last for gym and starts a paper fight in class, but escapes into the streets of New York. The video then transitions to a house party, where Frasqueri is at home, embraced by her people. In “Green Line,” a more traditional rap video, she plays on the stereotype and shows how far she has come, while staying true to her roots.

Princess Nokia has rapidly risen to the forefront of the hip hop scene, with her authentic attitude, relatable raps and iconic style gaining fans from all over the world. She is an advocate for misfits everywhere, drawing on her Afro-Puerto Rican and Native American heritage, and her queer identity, to challenge stereotypes and break down barriers. This video demonstrates why so many people are drawn to Princess Nokia’s music, and her huge potential for the future. We can’t wait to see what she does next.

Molly McLaughin is a writer who likes pizza, politics and poetry. In that order. She tweets at @mollysgmcl.