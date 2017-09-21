Queens Of The Stone Age Will Make You Dance With New Album "Villains": BUST Review

Quantcast

When asked about VILLAINS, the new album from Queens of the Stone Age, frontman Josh Homme said, "I like to dance," and this album proves it. The crisp, funky sound may seem like a departure from the Queens you know and love, but if you go back to their self-titled debut album, you’ll find all the makings of those grooves. That signature hip-shaking sound is most evident in their single “The Way You Used To Do,” which will keep your toes tapping long after the the track ends. If you’re looking for something that rocks harder, listen to "The Evil Has Landed" or "Head Like a Haunted House." The Queens of the Stone Age continue to deliver heavy rock and sultry lyrics fused with insanely catchy guitar riffs. As always, they bring rich, silky vocals, which you’ll find on “Hideaway” and “Fortress." These tracks will make you want to close your eyes and sway. The music has matured without losing any of the grit. On the opening track "Feet Don't Fail Me," Josh sings, "Me and my gang come to bust you loose," and that‘s exactly what I got from this record. 5/5 

By Amy Moore

