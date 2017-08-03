Blondie, Garbage, And Deap Vally Kick Off Their Summer Tour

One the coolest concert tours happening during this hot summer is made up three female-led bands, Deap Vally, Garbage, and Blondie. At their stop at the Beacon Theatre in New York on Tuesday evening, Deap Vally hit the stage first. This dynamic duo, compromised of Julie Edwards and Lindsey Troy, got the audience primed for an electric night with their bluesy, garage punk sound and ferocious growling vocals, featuring songs from their latest album, Femejism.

Next up were Garbage. The great Shirley Manson, Butch Vig, and Co. turned the heat up even more with Garbage classics like “Stupid Girl” and “Special.” A silver sequin-clad Shirley wowed the crowd as she channeled her powerful voice, Bond Girl-style, on “The World Is Not Enough.” All the while, she cavorted, pranced, and rolled around on the stage to the razor-sharp band’s accompaniment.

By this time, the audience was panting for Blondie’s set to begin. Which it did with their classic song “One Way Or Another,” followed by “Hanging On The Telephone” and “Fun” from their most recent release, the fantastic Pollinator. The iconic Debbie Harry, dressed in a chic black ensemble with an elaborate Mardi Gras mask and a black cape emblazoned with the slogan “Stop Fucking The Planet," had the audience under her spell from the get go. The stellar band were tighter than their black jeans and included original members Chris Stein with his killer guitar riffs and Clem Burke with his unmistakable drumming. All the while, the hits kept coming, from recent songs like “Long Time” to the timeless chestnuts like “Heart Of Glass," “Dreaming," "Call Me,” and of course, “Rapture.” For their finale, the band was joined on stage by What Cheer? Brigade for a rousing rendition of “The Tide Is High.” With several upcoming dates, there’s still a chance that Blondie and friends will get ‘cha, get ‘cha, get ‘cha!

Tour Dates:

Aug 03 Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA



Aug 05 The Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC

Aug 06 Chastain Park Amphitheater, Atlanta, GA

Aug 08 Seminole Hark Rock Live Arena, Hollywood, FL

Aug 09 Hard Rock Live, Orlando, FL

Aug 11 Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

Aug 12 South Side Ballroom, Walnut Springs, TX

Aug 14 Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Aug 19 The Prince Of Wales Hotel, Bunbury, Australia

Oct 13 Tiles Center Concert Hall, Brookeville, NY

Oct 14 Bergan Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ

Nov 11 02 Apollo, Manchester, Manchester, UK

Nov 13 Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, UK

Nov 14 The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Nov 16 02 Academy Brixton, London, UK

Nov 17 02 Academy Brixton, London, UK

Top photo by Jen Vesp via Facebook/Blondie

