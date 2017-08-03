Get Your Strobe Light On This Weekend At Elements Music & Art Festival

If you felt Panorama was lacking aerial performances and fire stunts, you’re in luck. On August 12th and 13th, Elements Music & Art Festival is taking place at an industrial waterfront in the Bronx. The festival, sponsored by BangOn!NYC, pays homage to the five element —Earth, Air, Water, Fire, and a mysterious Fifth — by designating a stage representing each. The festival’s lineup features every type of electronic-inspired music, from the GRiz’s funky, brass-heavy songs to Flying Lotus’ mellow and experimental beats. If you need a break from dancing to the thump of the bass, the festival will have elaborate and interactive art installations and cars, food, jewelry and clothing vendors, circus performers and amusement park rides. And if you’re a restless party animal, the fun doesn’t have to stop at the end of the night. On both Saturday and Sunday night, there’s an official after party headlined by the Knocks and a “secret headliner.” Tickets are still available, so go get ‘em (if you’re 18+).

Top photo credit: Facebook/ElementsMusicFestival

