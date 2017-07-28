Quantcast

Charli XCX's "Boys" Music Video "Flips The Male Gaze On Its Head"

Details
IN Music

rizahmedboys

Charli XCX has released a music video for her song “Boys,” and it’s magical. The whole video is a collection of ultra famous boys doing mundane yet adorable things like brushing their teeth and reading, with pink everything. The song’s chorus is “I was busy thinkin' 'bout boys, boys, boys / Always busy dreamin' 'bout boys, boys, boys / Head is spinnin' thinkin' 'bout boys.” The video has tons famous boys like Joe Jonas, Brendon Urie, Tom Daley, Jay Park, Stormzy, Riz Ahmed, and so many more. The video is directed by Charli XCX herself and Sarah McColgan.

The video has a deeper meaning though, and in an interview with BBC Radio, Charli XCX discussed it: “They’re just doing all the sexy things that girls usually do in videos.” But instead of having random girls support the artist like some music videos I’ve seen, she has the men front and center. They’re all famous and talented men of all body types and races. “I just want to flip the male gaze on its head and do all the sexy stuff," Charli XCX said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's Riz Ahmed being absolutely perfect...

RizAhmed576

and Jack Antonoff of Bleachers

JAntsBleach

Then Ezra Koenig and Mark Ronson

EzraMArkROns

And the (ultimate) music video

Top photo: "Boys"

More From BUST

Y La Bamba Talks Identity And Self Expression: BUST Interview 

Lana Del Rey Says Yes, She's Using Witchcraft Against Trump, Because "Why Not? I Do A Lot Of Shit." 

Alaskan Cops Say They Have A "Right" To Sexual Contact With The Sex Workers They're Investigating 

 

Tags: Charli XCX , Riz Ahmed , Jack Antonoff , Ezra Koenig , Mark Ronson
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

chrissyteigen

Donald Trump Blocked Chrissy Teigen On Twitter — Here's The Tweet That Did It

HildaFlowers

This Woman Perfectly Recreates A Curvy Pinup's Poses And Spreads Body Positivity

banana725

Please Do Not Glue Your Urethra Shut

handcuffs5768

Alaskan Cops Say They Have A "Right" To Sexual Contact With The Sex Workers They're Investigating

its not personal 727

The Love That Almost Took My Adult Life

lana del rey witch

Lana Del Rey Says Yes, She’s Using Witchcraft Against Trump, Because “Why Not? I Do A Lot Of Shit.”

hillary clinton 727

Hillary Clinton’s Election Memoir Will Be “Devastating”

shoutyourabortionzinecover

This Is What Zine Culture Looks Like In 2017

mindyprojectphone

15 Mindy Kaling Thinkpieces You'll Soon See On Your Newsfeed

theperfectvheader

There’s Now A Highlighter For Your Vulva, Because Of Course There Is

Upcoming Events

Her Own Wings
Fri Jul 28 @ 6:00PM -
Politicon
Sat Jul 29 @10:00AM - 08:00PM
7th Annual New York Poetry Festival
Sat Jul 29 @11:00AM - 05:00PM
Fluevog Pop-Up Shop!
Sat Jul 29 @12:00PM - 04:00PM
Riot Girl Fest
Sat Jul 29 @ 5:00PM -
View Full Calendar