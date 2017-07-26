Quantcast

Ötzi Debuts Catchy New Song "Charms": BUST Premiere

Details
IN Music

Otzi Ghosts 2

The California-based dark post-punk/deathrock band Ötzi is back with their first-ever LP (ready to be released this fall), and we are thrilled to premiere one of their songs, “Charms.”

“Charms was inspired by fading fear-based traditions and how we still relate to them in our lives,” band member Gina Marie tells BUST. “In the video we decided to focus on the flip side of fear, and asked our friends to show off their own good luck charms and symbols of hope.”

Their official music video shows people showing off their personal lucky pieces, such as coins, rocks/gems and a cracked vanity mirror, and members Gina and Akiko Sampson playing drums and electric bass respectively. The song is catchy and will be stuck in your head all day – guaranteed.

The band formed in 2014 and released a four-song EP Gong Show in 2016, after playing clubs, house shows and DIY warehouses. While emerging from Oakland’s vibrant punk and deathrock scenes, many have noted the band’s incorporation of post-punk, peace punk and riotgirl influences into their own dark punk sound.

“Charms” is off their 10-song LP, Ghosts, which will be released on September 1. Watch the music video below and pre-order Ötzi’s upcoming album here.

You can also check out Ötzi at http://www.otziband.com/, https://otzi.bandcamp.com/, on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

If you're on the West Coast in California, you can catch them live at Oakland Metro Operahouse on September 9 (tickets can be purchased here). Or you can see them playing during their European tour from September 13 to 26 (see Facebook for updates).

IMG 1815.PNG

Photos courtesy of Ötzi

Erin DeGregorio is a student pursuing an M.A. Degree in Journalism at CUNY Graduate School of Journalism (New York, New York). She has a focus in arts and culture reporting and will be graduating in December 2017. Her portfolio of select clips can be viewed here.

Tags: Ötzi , Charms , Ghosts , Gong Show , Gina Marie , Akiko Sampson , post-punk , deathrock
