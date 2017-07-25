Quantcast

Lana Del Rey Says Yes, She’s Using Witchcraft Against Trump, Because “Why Not? I Do A Lot Of Shit.”

Details
IN Music

lana del rey witch

Lana Del Rey inspires pretty mixed reactions among BUST readers and staff, but a recent interview in which she says that she uses witchcraft in attempt to rid the world of President Trump may make you like her a little more, if you’re not already a fan.

Del Rey released her latest album, Lust For Life, on the waning crescent moon...the same day that witches worldwide took part in a binding spell intended to prevent Trump from doing harm. On a previous waning crescent moon on February 24, she’d asked her followers to participate in the same binding spell.

In an interview about her new album, British music magazine NME asked Del Rey straight out if she participated in the binding spell. She said:

“Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s**t.”

Asked if she casts other spells at home, she said, “I’m in line with Yoko and John and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes.”

lana del rey

Hey, whatever works, right? Here are details on the spell — and the next waning crescent moon is August 19th.

Images via Twitter/Lana Del Rey

