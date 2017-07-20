Quantcast

Hear An Eclectic Lineup Of Female Musicians At Lincoln Center's Out Of Doors Festival 2017

Details
IN Music

BUSTCollage3

’Tis the season for outdoor music festivals. One of the best happens annually at Lincoln Center in NYC. This year, many prominent female musicians are featured. On July 26th, Rickie Lee Jones performs her classic sophomore release, 1981’s Pirates, in its entirety for NPR’s Turning The Tables series. This series highlights 150 albums record exclusively by a full array of female musicians.The show will also feature performances by rock'n'roll legends Ronnie Spector and Nona Hendryx of Labelle, as well as Alynda Segarra, TORRES, Lizzo and Gaby Moreno.

Another album that will be performed live all the way through is the Talking Heads’ Remain In Light, by the insanely talented African vocalist Angelique Kidjo on August 2nd. On July 29th, Britpop singer-songwriter Rumer will be on hand, and her set will feature the iconic Dionne Warwick.

During the Americana Music Fest portion on August 3rd, rock'n'roll, blues mama and slide guitar virtuoso Bonnie Raitt will be tearin’ it up with her band. If you’re in the New York City area this summer, make sure you take advantage of this way cool festival. For more details and a full schedule of these shows and others check out http://lincolncenter.org/out-of-doors.

Top image by Landon Strempel, http://www.landonrayphotography.com / Instagram/@landonrayphotography

More from BUST

 21 New Albums To Get Obsessed With This Summer: A Playlist

How This Activist Group Is Working To Create A Culture Of Consent At Music Festivals

Madame Gandhi Says, "Female Solidarity Is The Kryptonite Of The Patriarchy": BUST Interview

Tags: festival , music , Out Of Doors , Rickie Lee Jones , Angelique Kidjo , Rumer
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

tothebone719

What Netflix’s "To The Bone" Gets Dangerously Wrong (It's More Than Just Visual Triggers)

samira wiley handmaid 712

Betsy DeVos’s Education Civil Rights Chief Says 90% Of Women Are Lying About Rape

AndyMurraySerenaWilliams

Serena Williams Is The Greatest Tennis Player Ever, And Andy Murray Knows It

wonderwomancostumeheader714

"Wonder Woman": Armor Vs. Underwear, And Why It Matters

madmen717

Dudes, Come Get Your Friends

dftrump

Japan's First Lady Pretended Not To Know How To Speak English For Her Dinner With Trump

BeysBeyies678

The First Photo Of Beyoncé's Babies Is Everything

brad712

Why Do All These Women Keep Accusing Me of Sexual Harassment?

menstruationhut

A Teenage Nepali Girl Died In A Menstruation Ritual

TheMindyProject

Mindy Kaling Is Having A Baby!!

Upcoming Events

Rooftop Films: Seattle Shorts
Thu Jul 20 @ 8:00PM -
FYF Fest 2017
Fri Jul 21 @12:00PM - 12:00AM
Hop Along on Tour!
Fri Jul 21 @ 7:00PM -
Disability Pride Parade
Sat Jul 22 @11:00AM -
FYF Fest 2017
Sat Jul 22 @12:00PM - 12:00AM
View Full Calendar