Hear An Eclectic Lineup Of Female Musicians At Lincoln Center's Out Of Doors Festival 2017

’Tis the season for outdoor music festivals. One of the best happens annually at Lincoln Center in NYC. This year, many prominent female musicians are featured. On July 26th, Rickie Lee Jones performs her classic sophomore release, 1981’s Pirates, in its entirety for NPR’s Turning The Tables series. This series highlights 150 albums record exclusively by a full array of female musicians.The show will also feature performances by rock'n'roll legends Ronnie Spector and Nona Hendryx of Labelle, as well as Alynda Segarra, TORRES, Lizzo and Gaby Moreno.

Another album that will be performed live all the way through is the Talking Heads’ Remain In Light, by the insanely talented African vocalist Angelique Kidjo on August 2nd. On July 29th, Britpop singer-songwriter Rumer will be on hand, and her set will feature the iconic Dionne Warwick.

During the Americana Music Fest portion on August 3rd, rock'n'roll, blues mama and slide guitar virtuoso Bonnie Raitt will be tearin’ it up with her band. If you’re in the New York City area this summer, make sure you take advantage of this way cool festival. For more details and a full schedule of these shows and others check out http://lincolncenter.org/out-of-doors.

Top image by Landon Strempel, http://www.landonrayphotography.com / Instagram/@landonrayphotography

