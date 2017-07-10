22 Céline Dion Quotes And Photos That Will Inspire Your Heart To Keep Going On

Céline Dion is a queen. Whether it’s recently posing naked for Vogue Magazine or racking up those dollar signs with her choice of wardrobe ensembles ($108,000+), Dion knows how to slay, even without a microphone in hand.

But if you still don’t believe me, watch and listen to some of her on-stage performances – such as “The Power of the Dream” at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, “That’s The Way It Is” with *NSYNC during her “All the Way... A Decade of Song” TV special on CBS in 1999, and “The Show Must Go On” at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

By the age of 18, Dion recorded nine French albums and won numerous Felix and Juno awards in Canada. Two years later in 1988, she won the Eurovision Song Contest with "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi" in Dublin, Ireland, making her name internationally known. Dion first came into the American pop music scene in 1992 when she recorded the theme song of Disney’s hit animated feature Beauty and the Beast with Peabo Bryson (which won a Grammy and an Academy Award). The rest of her career skyrocketed as she recorded multiple hits, including four Number One’s: “The Power of Love” (which was first recorded by Jennifer Rush in 1984), “Because You Loved Me” (from the soundtrack to the 1996 film Up Close and Personal), “My Heart Will Go On” (the iconic theme song to the 1997 film Titanic) and “I’m Your Angel.”

However, at the age of 49, she continues to slay on the stage with her power ballads and look fashionably stunning whenever a camera is in her vicinity. After her husband of 21 years, René Angélil, passed away from throat cancer on January 14, 2016, her older brother Daniel passed away two days later from cancer as well. Dion came back to the stage a month later at her Las Vegas residency show, trying to stay strong, but breaking down in tears during a dedicated portion of her performance.

Since then, Dion has been a source of strength and inspiration as she continues to be the powerful diva we all adore. *Grab the tissue box as you rewatch her latest “My Heart Will Go On” performance, honoring the 20th anniversary of the film Titanic, at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.*

Enjoy these quotes and photos that show just how great Céline Dion is – both as a performer and a person.

Céline Dion, Twitter

There’s no such thing as aging, but maturing and knowledge. It’s beautiful, I call that beauty.

Céline Dion, Twitter

I’m not going to be Rihanna. No one can be Rihanna except for Rihanna.

Céline Dion, Twitter

I worked really hard, and I surpassed myself... I didn’t have, visually, what it took. I was not pretty, I had teeth problems, and I was very skinny. I didn’t fit the mold.

Céline Dion, Twitter

The hardest thing to find in life is balance – especially the more success you have, the more you look to the other side of the gate. What do I need to stay grounded, in touch, in love, connected, emotionally balanced? Look within yourself.

Céline Dion, Instagram

Don’t make your career be your life. Let it be you passion. Let it bring you pleasure. But don’t let it become your identity. You are so much more valuable than that.

Céline Dion, Twitter

Don’t be so familiar and so much into the details. Keep people dreaming. Close the window, and make them wonder.

Céline Dion, Twitter

There’s one way to do showbiz; if you want to it perfectly, you have to be disciplined and you have to be ready to work really hard.

Céline Dion, Instagram

They said to me, before we started... ‘Oh, gosh, the Titanic is gonna sink again.’ And then at one point you just have to not listen to everybody and focus and believe or not in what you’re doing.

Céline Dion, Twitter

The only failure is not knowing how to be happy.

Céline Dion, Twitter

I want to be more successful as a mother than I am in show business.

Céline Dion, Twitter

Top photo: Instagram/Celine Dion

More From BUST

30 Photos And Quotes To Inspire You to Live Life Like Maya Angelou

42 Aretha Franklin Quotes And Photos To Mark Her Retirement

40 Yoko Ono Quotes And Photos To Inspire You

Erin DeGregorio is a student pursuing an M.A. Degree in Journalism at CUNY Graduate School of Journalism (New York, New York). She has a focus in arts and culture reporting and will be graduating in December 2017. Her portfolio of select clips can be viewed here.

