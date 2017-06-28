Quantcast

Let Kim Boekbinder Remind You That You're The "Head Bitch In Charge": BUST Premiere

KimBoekbinder ByClaytonCubitt

BUST has the exclusive premiere of Kim Boekbinder’s video for “Head Bitch In Charge (H.B.I.C.),” and this is sure to be your power anthem and fashion inspiration for the summer. Within the first 30 seconds, I was ready to throw on the weirdest shit I could find in my closet, sashay over to a warehouse party, and bless the dancefloor with limb-swinging moves. (So I’ve never actually been to a warehouse party, but I did watch that episode of Girls. I think it is my scene. Pls invite me.)

"H.B.I.C." features a wildly modern aesthetic and a colorful cast that showcase gender fluidity, racial diversity, body positivity, and self-love - all messages we live for at BUST. And Kim isn't new to the fight for social progress. Two of her previous songs that fired us up were the politically-charged "Call Your Senator" (to the tune of Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend") and "PUSSY GRABS BACK" (which features remixed sound clips of the cringeworthy Trump recording). Her latest soon-to-be hit, "H.B.I.C.," bumps a pulsating beat that reminds me of my favorite club, and she provides an electric mantra that can serve as your next clapback when someone is dogging your self-expression. Show ‘em how much UDGAF with your best resting bitch face and a coy “1) You think I’m bossy. 2) You think I look mean. 3) And you don’t like me. 4) I don’t care.”

KimBoekbinderHBIC

Her new album, Noisewitch, described as “danceable witch-pop, each song is a spell cast on the audience,” drops on September 8, 2017, and we’re ready to turn up. Kim is a true artistic visionary that compels her audiences with “hypnotic video installations that complement her music, using looping, throbbing, layered soundscapes to craft a live show.” Even wildgirl Peaches said seeing Kim Boekbinder live is “intense!” Check out her tour dates under the video, and get your ass to that show.

Let Kim Boekbinder remind you that you’re the "Head Bitch In Charge," and you can do what you want:

Follow Kim Boekbinder on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. Then, see her on tour in all her glory:

September 7
Somerville, MA at P.A’s Lounge

September 13
Buffalo, NY at Mohawk Place

September 14
Toronto, ON at Bovine Sex Club

September 15
Detroit, MI at Trumbull Plex

September 16
Cleveland, OH at CODA

September 17
Pittsburgh, PA at Smiling Moose

September 20
St Louis, MO at Blank Space

September 21
Indianapolis, IN at Melody Inn

September 22
Chicago, IL at Underground Lounge

September 24
St Paul, MN at Amsterdam Bar

September 30
Phoenix, AZ at Lost Leaf

October 4
Los Angeles, CA at El Cid

Photos by Clayton Cubitt

