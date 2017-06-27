Annie Hart Of Au Revoir Simone Releases Solo Single, "Run To You": BUST Premiere

Annie Hart has announced her first solo album, Impossible Accomplice, to drop July 14. One of the album's eight tracks, "Run To You," can be heard for the first time here:

“I am really pleased with how it turned out," she says of the track. "For me, it really combines that soft comfortable feeling of being with someone, and there’s music playing and this push and pull of emotions, the quiet of when they send you positive signals, and then the storm of torment that erupts when you realize it’s just not going to work and you want to tell them to just shut up and stop leading you on already."

Hart is best known as one of the members of Au Revoir Simone, a Brooklyn-based, all-women synth trio. During the band's hiatus, she began creating pop songs for her own debut album.

She will perform on July 16, at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn and again on August 24, at Garden Bar in the Seaport District. Her album can be pre-ordered here.

Photo via Bushwick Darkroom

More from BUST

Punk Musician Alice Bag Is Making Another Album - And You Can Help

Orange Is The New Black Mirror? We’re Here For It

Beyoncé's Bey-Beys Are Here

Brianna is a BUST editorial intern from Indiana. After finishing her bachelor's in telecommunication news and journalism from Ball State University, she went to Syracuse for her master's in arts journalism. She likes writing about movies, performance art and advocacy. You can follow her on Twitter @BriKirk, and reach out to her at briannakirkham@gmail.com.