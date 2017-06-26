Punk Musician Alice Bag Is Making Another Album - And You Can Help

When Alice Bag founded her Los Angeles-based band Bags in 1977, it became one of the first punk groups ever led by a Chicana artist. Now, she's reaching out to help fund her second LP following her 2016 self-titled album Alice Bag.

In her Kickstarter campaign, she states, "I'm not a fan of corporate backing for the arts (especially when my music is critical of the establishment), but I do believe that a small, engaged community can achieve big things."

After working with many bands and writing two books, Bag says crowdfunding helped her find her way back to music.

“Punk isn’t dead; it’s up to us to keep that spirit alive. Punk will be relevant as long as there is sh-t that needs to be addressed,” Bag said.

To help fund her second LP, donate here.

Top photo via Greg Velasquez

More From BUST

The Regrettes: The Modern-Day Riot Grrrl Group In Concert

7 Riot Grrrl Songs To Inspire Millennial Women

Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker On How Feminist Punk Rock Can Respond To Trump: BUST Interview

Brianna is a BUST editorial intern from Indiana. After finishing her bachelor's in telecommunication news and journalism from Ball State University, she went to Syracuse for her master's in arts journalism. She likes writing about movies, performance art and advocacy. You can follow her on Twitter @BriKirk, and reach out to her at briannakirkham@gmail.com.