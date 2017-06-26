Quantcast

Punk Musician Alice Bag Is Making Another Album - And You Can Help

Details
IN Music

alicebagsecondalbum

When Alice Bag founded her Los Angeles-based band Bags in 1977, it became one of the first punk groups ever led by a Chicana artist. Now, she's reaching out to help fund her second LP following her 2016 self-titled album Alice Bag.

In her Kickstarter campaign, she states, "I'm not a fan of corporate backing for the arts (especially when my music is critical of the establishment), but I do believe that a small, engaged community can achieve big things."

After working with many bands and writing two books, Bag says crowdfunding helped her find her way back to music. 

“Punk isn’t dead; it’s up to us to keep that spirit alive. Punk will be relevant as long as there is sh-t that needs to be addressed,” Bag said.

To help fund her second LP, donate here.

Top photo via Greg Velasquez

More From BUST

The Regrettes: The Modern-Day Riot Grrrl Group In Concert

7 Riot Grrrl Songs To Inspire Millennial Women

Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker On How Feminist Punk Rock Can Respond To Trump: BUST Interview

 

Brianna is a BUST editorial intern from Indiana. After finishing her bachelor's in telecommunication news and journalism from Ball State University, she went to Syracuse for her master's in arts journalism. She likes writing about movies, performance art and advocacy. You can follow her on Twitter @BriKirk, and reach out to her at briannakirkham@gmail.com.

Tags: Alice Bag , punk music
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

katyperry

A Guide To Cultural Appropriation Vs. Appreciation

bordo

"The Destruction of Hillary Clinton" Is A Painfully Satisfying Explanation: BUST Review

Screen Shot Plaza Weed Nuns

Watch Aubrey Plaza Get Stoned With The Weed Nuns

Screen Shot 2017 06 19 at 12.28.54 PM

Beyoncé's Bey-Beys Are Here

3377559920 5ed7d67c9c z 1

In North Carolina, Men Can Legally Continue To Have Sex With A Woman After She Says "Stop"

jennifergrey

16 Jennifer Grey Gifs For Your Every Mood

nymag

Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Verdict Is Exactly Why Women Don't Report Rape

oitnbm619

Orange Is The New Black Mirror? We’re Here For It

1497830560 charleena lyles

A Pregnant Black Mom Named Charleena Lyles Called The Police For Help. Then, They Shot Her

IMG 6340

How My Queer Femme Identity Is Shaped By Feminism

Upcoming Events

Get Ur Freak On, a celebration of Missy Elliott feat. Junglepussy with Latasha Alcindor: New York City
Sun Jul 02 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
Dead Darlings "Shame Edition"
Wed Jul 12 @ 8:00PM -
The Comedy Blender
Thu Jul 13 @ 9:30PM -
Wonder Women!
Mon Jul 17 @10:00AM - 05:00PM
National Museum of Women in the Arts: Inside the Dinner Party Studio
Sun Sep 17 @10:00AM -
View Full Calendar