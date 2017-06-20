Quantcast

Nadine Khouri's Leonard Cohen Cover Will Soothe Your Soul And Break Your Heart: BUST Premiere

Details
IN Music

Nadine Khouri by Steve Gullick 2A MAIN PRESS

BUST has the exclusive scoop on Nadine Khouri’s new EP, Catapult (set to be released on June 30th, 2017 via One Flash Records), and - goddamn - get ready to feel some type of way. Khouri's sultry, melancholic voice has the ability to soothe your soul and break your heart at the same time. It pinpoints that stomach-lurching resignation you feel when falling both in and out of love.

One of two exclusive B-sides off Catapult, Khouri's cover of “Bird On The Wire,” sees Khouri reverse gender roles to cover a classic song by a male icon once again. Originally Leonard Cohen’s, the song expresses conflicting attempts to be free while being hopelessly entangled with the weight of the world. The effortless and dreamlike sound is reminiscent of her bomb cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire,” released earlier this year. Khouri says of Cohen’s influence: “[His] music has been with me for most of my life. I’ve always admired his devotion to his craft and the spiritual dimension to his work. I decided to record a cover of ‘Bird on the Wire’ after I heard the amazing live version on ‘Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970’ with a slightly altered lyric.”

Haunting vulnerability is the common thread weaving together her new 3-track digital single bundle. The title song “Catapult” finds Khouri’s voice gliding through a shifting relationship with lyrics like “Nothing is wasted, all is transformed” and “I became a woman the day I let you go.” The reverberating “Throw Your Love Down” challenges a bae to be open to the type of connection that surpasses rom-coms and transcends into some spiritual shit. To get your ass ready for Catapult, catch up with Khouri’s John Parish produced debut LP The Salted Air. Khouri is also set to headline The Lexington in London July 12th, 2017, so make sure to get your (tickets) and see this queen live.

For more Nadine Khouri: website // facebook // twitter // spotify // soundcloud // youtube

Hear her slay Cohen's "Bird On The Wire" below: 

Photo: Nadine Khouri by Steve Gullick

Hannah Rose, historically just Hannah, naturally tried to change her name upon moving to NYC from Austin, Texas (but keeps forgetting). Originally from North Katy, Texas - the wrong side of the tracks. Will defend Kanye until the day she dies. Batshit crazy. Overall bae.   

Tags: Nadine Khouri , Catapult , Bird On The Wire , Throw Your Love Down , Leonard Cohen , Music
