Quantcast

Brooklyn! Come Celebrate Punk Pride NYC with Music, Art, Comedy, and Discussion

Details
IN Music

 

11391118 10155650949490054 3032300142242512549 n

(Alex Toth of Alexander F and Rubblebucket at Barranquilla Studios)

punk pride email

Party for a cause with us at Barranquilla Studios as we celebrate NYC's PRIDE. This green show format that combines music, comedy, activism, and community. Join us as we bring awareness to issues and topics that are important to us while immersed in music + art + voice of Brookyn. Barranquilla Studios is a DIY music space in Bushwick which prides itself on being a safe place for all.

In honor of PRIDE we'll be fundraising for The Center for LGBT that provides vital services to our community. Get your face rainbowed, join our discussion on lifestyle trolls, and help us get 2017 Pride lit all the way up. The Lineup:

Food by:

PRIDE 'Special' rainbow Avocado Toast by the #weedKweens at Higherarchy - http://www.higherarchy.nyc/

 

Kick off the night with a discusioson by Isake Khadiya Smith of Queerly Femmetastic Cosplay talks self-care in the age of Trolls

16730601 625736387615701 4677764415369738669 n

Music by:

Haybaby

New Myths

Lost boy?

Espejismo

 See Through Dresses

 

Parrot Dream

Hot Curl

Street Rules

Comedy by Kristin Kirkley host of Dirty Little Secret Imrpov show NYC

18403076 1473881926020100 4869757802561595908 n

 

Featured Art:

Kimmy Hinojosa

14317544 10154706687461844 3536749467424638329 n

Catching Dreems

DBq9uPoXcAAvhrZ.jpg large

Dave Mccab Jr

19239502 10154899080882672 1135155751 n

(A work in progress)

MomTried Myles

16425997 10208193263684478 4840146531760156106 n

 

 

 

Janeth Ann Gonda is a singer, dancer, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the lead singer in the Gypsy Witch Rock Band Espejismo. After working in the Brooklyn music industry for several years she created her own event space Barranquilla Studios. Janeth has hosted hundreds of bands and fans alike and is an active member in the NYC music community.

@espejismo.band

@madeincolombiaaa

 
Tags: pride , music , bushwick , nyc , punk
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

A.Rose61217

Amber Rose Brings Back The Bush And Schools Piers Morgan On Feminism

maryrockcastlesewingheader

How Sewing Helped Me Find A Home In My Body

PonySweat6917

Pony Sweat: Learn How To Dance (Aerobics) Like No One’s Watching

harlots

"Harlots": Inverting Sex Worker Stereotypes In Lots of Taffeta

LordeOnionRings

Lorde's Onion Ring Instagram Account Is As Flawless As She Is

broadcitytrumpbleeped

“Broad City” Will Bleep Out All Mentions Of Trump's Name

abortionrightscampaign

A Teenage Girl Tried To Get An Abortion In Ireland; Instead, She Was Forced Into A Psychiatric Facility

22 copy copy copy

The Woman Who Inspired Katy Perry's "Bon Appetit" Cannibal Aesthetic

VoBKompasTVScreenshot

These Indonesian Schoolgirls Started A Metal Band, Prove You Can Headbang In A Hijab

Bikini Kill in 1991

7 Riot Grrrl Songs To Inspire Millennial Women

Upcoming Events

Ladies by It's Not Personal
Sat Jun 17 @ 1:00PM - 05:00PM
Writing On It All
Sat Jun 17 @ 1:00PM - 04:00PM
Get Ur Freak On, a celebration of Missy Elliott feat. Junglepussy with Latasha Alcindor: New York City
Sun Jul 02 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar