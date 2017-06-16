Brooklyn! Come Celebrate Punk Pride NYC with Music, Art, Comedy, and Discussion

(Alex Toth of Alexander F and Rubblebucket at Barranquilla Studios)

Party for a cause with us at Barranquilla Studios as we celebrate NYC's PRIDE. This green show format that combines music, comedy, activism, and community. Join us as we bring awareness to issues and topics that are important to us while immersed in music + art + voice of Brookyn. Barranquilla Studios is a DIY music space in Bushwick which prides itself on being a safe place for all.

In honor of PRIDE we'll be fundraising for The Center for LGBT that provides vital services to our community. Get your face rainbowed, join our discussion on lifestyle trolls, and help us get 2017 Pride lit all the way up. The Lineup:

Food by:

PRIDE 'Special' rainbow Avocado Toast by the #weedKweens at Higherarchy - http:// www.higherarchy.nyc/

Kick off the night with a discusioson by Isake Khadiya Smith of Queerly Femmetastic Cosplay talks self-care in the age of Trolls

Music by:

Haybaby

New Myths

Lost boy?

<a href="http://lostboy.bandcamp.com/album/goose-wazoo">GOOSE WAZOO by lost boy ?</a>

Espejismo

See Through Dresses

<a href="http://seethroughdresses.bandcamp.com/album/horse-of-the-other-world">Horse of the Other World by See Through Dresses</a>

Parrot Dream

<a href="http://parrotdream.bandcamp.com/album/jungle">Jungle by Parrot Dream</a>

Hot Curl

<a href="http://hotcurl.bandcamp.com/track/warped">Warped by Hot Curl</a>

Street Rules

<a href="http://streetrules.bandcamp.com/album/moldies">Moldies by Street Rules</a>

Comedy by Kristin Kirkley host of Dirty Little Secret Imrpov show NYC

Featured Art:

Kimmy Hinojosa

Catching Dreems

Dave Mccab Jr

(A work in progress)

MomTried Myles

Janeth Ann Gonda is a singer, dancer, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the lead singer in the Gypsy Witch Rock Band Espejismo. After working in the Brooklyn music industry for several years she created her own event space Barranquilla Studios. Janeth has hosted hundreds of bands and fans alike and is an active member in the NYC music community.

@espejismo.band

@madeincolombiaaa