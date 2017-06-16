Quantcast

Yoko Ono Will Finally Get A Co-Writing Credit For John Lennon's "Imagine"

Details
IN Music

JohnYokoImagineCredit

We love Yoko Ono, and are happy to report she is finally getting the credit she deserves. At the annual National Music Publishers Association meeting on Wednesday, Ono (now 84) and her son with John Lennon, Sean Ono Lennon, received the Centennial award for Lennon’s 1971 megahit “Imagine,” but the tribute didn’t stop there. NMPA CEO David Israelite showed a video clip from 1980, in which Lennon said that Yoko deserved songwriting credit for “Imagine.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lennon acknowledged, "I know she helped on a lot of the lyrics, but I wasn't man enough to let her have credit for it. I was still selfish enough and unaware enough to take that contribution without acknowledging it." He explained, "I was still full of wanting my own space after being in the room with four guys and always having to share everything. . . [The song] was what I learned through being with Yoko and my own feelings on it."

At the event, Yoko was in a wheelchair due to illness, and Variety reported that she expressed that her illness helped her to appreciate the song and life, in general, more fully, stating, “This is the best time of my life.” Preach, sister, and hell yeah to the long-deserved recognition.

Sean Ono Lennon posted on his Instagram that this was "the proudest day of [his] life." 

InstaSeanOnoLennon

Photo: Screenshot

More From BUST

7 Reason Anita Pallenberg, Muse Of The Rolling Stones, Was A Controversial Goddess

This '60s Celebrity Hairstylist Was A Singer On The Side - And Now She's Finally Getting An Album

These Indonesian Schoolgirls Started A Metal Band, Prove You Can Headbang In A Hijab

 

 

Hannah Rose, historically just Hannah, naturally tried to change her name upon moving to NYC from Austin, Texas (but keeps forgetting). Originally from North Katy, Texas - the wrong side of the tracks. Will defend Kanye until the day she dies. Batshit crazy. Overall bae.   

Tags: Yoko Ono , Sean Ono Lennon , John Lennon , Imagine , The Beatles , National Music Publishers Association
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

A.Rose61217

Amber Rose Brings Back The Bush And Schools Piers Morgan On Feminism

maryrockcastlesewingheader

How Sewing Helped Me Find A Home In My Body

PonySweat6917

Pony Sweat: Learn How To Dance (Aerobics) Like No One’s Watching

harlots

"Harlots": Inverting Sex Worker Stereotypes In Lots of Taffeta

LordeOnionRings

Lorde's Onion Ring Instagram Account Is As Flawless As She Is

broadcitytrumpbleeped

“Broad City” Will Bleep Out All Mentions Of Trump's Name

abortionrightscampaign

A Teenage Girl Tried To Get An Abortion In Ireland; Instead, She Was Forced Into A Psychiatric Facility

22 copy copy copy

The Woman Who Inspired Katy Perry's "Bon Appetit" Cannibal Aesthetic

VoBKompasTVScreenshot

These Indonesian Schoolgirls Started A Metal Band, Prove You Can Headbang In A Hijab

Bikini Kill in 1991

7 Riot Grrrl Songs To Inspire Millennial Women

Upcoming Events

Ladies by It's Not Personal
Sat Jun 17 @ 1:00PM - 05:00PM
Writing On It All
Sat Jun 17 @ 1:00PM - 04:00PM
Get Ur Freak On, a celebration of Missy Elliott feat. Junglepussy with Latasha Alcindor: New York City
Sun Jul 02 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar