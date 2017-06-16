Yoko Ono Will Finally Get A Co-Writing Credit For John Lennon's "Imagine"

We love Yoko Ono, and are happy to report she is finally getting the credit she deserves. At the annual National Music Publishers Association meeting on Wednesday, Ono (now 84) and her son with John Lennon, Sean Ono Lennon, received the Centennial award for Lennon’s 1971 megahit “Imagine,” but the tribute didn’t stop there. NMPA CEO David Israelite showed a video clip from 1980, in which Lennon said that Yoko deserved songwriting credit for “Imagine.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lennon acknowledged, "I know she helped on a lot of the lyrics, but I wasn't man enough to let her have credit for it. I was still selfish enough and unaware enough to take that contribution without acknowledging it." He explained, "I was still full of wanting my own space after being in the room with four guys and always having to share everything. . . [The song] was what I learned through being with Yoko and my own feelings on it."

At the event, Yoko was in a wheelchair due to illness, and Variety reported that she expressed that her illness helped her to appreciate the song and life, in general, more fully, stating, “This is the best time of my life.” Preach, sister, and hell yeah to the long-deserved recognition.

Sean Ono Lennon posted on his Instagram that this was "the proudest day of [his] life."

