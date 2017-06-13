Quantcast

This '60s Celebrity Hairstylist Was A Singer On The Side - And Now She's Finally Getting An Album

Details
IN Music

lynncastle

Back in the 1960s, Lynn Castle was known as "The Lady Barber" because she was one of the first female barbers in Los Angeles. She tamed the tresses of a star-studded clientele at a salon on the Sunset Strip, all the while sporting a way cool look somewhere between Dusty Springfield and Nancy Sinatra.

When Lynn wasn't cutting hair, she was cutting tracks with music industry buddies Lee Hazlewood and Jack Nitzsche, who were wowed by her deep, sultry voice and brilliant songwriting. And despite these recording sessions, Lynn's songs have remained mostly unreleased and unknown until now.

The majority of the material assembled on the new album Lady Barber (Light In The Attic) are acoustic demos. Self penned songs like “I’m Getting Tired,” “Lonesome Look-Out,” “The Stranger,” and “Who Knows” contain Lynn’s insightful lyrics about personal trails with a strong Bob Dylan influence. There’s also the title tack “Lady Barber” and “Rose Colored Corner.” These songs were the A and B sides of her 1967 single recorded for Lee Hazelwood’s Industries complete with ’60 ‘Spy movie’ guitar and down beat rhythm. Aficionados of garage and psychedelic rock will no doubt relish these recently unearthed pop gems and worship at the altar of the “Lady Barber,” the great Lynn Castle. 4/5

More from BUST

These Indonesian Schoolgirls Started A Metal Band, Prove You Can Headbang In A Hijab

Chastity Belt's Julia Shapiro On "I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone": BUST Interview

"Thunder Thighs" Is The Body Positive Anthem Of Summer 2017

 

Tags: Lynn Castle , Lady Barber , music , music reviews
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

cemetaryheader67

Texas Has The Highest Maternal Mortality Rate, Not Just In The US, But In The Entire Developed World

A.Rose61217

Amber Rose Brings Back The Bush And Schools Piers Morgan On Feminism

ashleygrahamadditionelle

Ashley Graham Loves Her Full Bush

MissEavesThunderThighs

"Thunder Thighs" Is The Body Positive Anthem Of Summer 2017

victorianhatheader

Forget Crop Tops - Here Are Victorians' Summer Fashion Must-Haves

maryrockcastlesewingheader

How Sewing Helped Me Find A Home In My Body

PonySweat6917

Pony Sweat: Learn How To Dance (Aerobics) Like No One’s Watching

TheMummyReviewScreenshot

"The Mummy" Is As Mindless As Its Female Characters: BUST Review

stuffmomnevertoldyouhosts

6 More Women-Hosted Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

Antibabypille.jpg

A Pharmacist Refused This Teen Medication For Birth Control - And Now The ACLU Is Stepping In

Upcoming Events

Queernucopia
Thu Jun 15 @ 9:30PM -
Writing On It All
Sat Jun 17 @ 1:00PM - 04:00PM
Get Ur Freak On, a celebration of Missy Elliott feat. Junglepussy with Latasha Alcindor: New York City
Sun Jul 02 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar