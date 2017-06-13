This '60s Celebrity Hairstylist Was A Singer On The Side - And Now She's Finally Getting An Album

Back in the 1960s, Lynn Castle was known as "The Lady Barber" because she was one of the first female barbers in Los Angeles. She tamed the tresses of a star-studded clientele at a salon on the Sunset Strip, all the while sporting a way cool look somewhere between Dusty Springfield and Nancy Sinatra.

When Lynn wasn't cutting hair, she was cutting tracks with music industry buddies Lee Hazlewood and Jack Nitzsche, who were wowed by her deep, sultry voice and brilliant songwriting. And despite these recording sessions, Lynn's songs have remained mostly unreleased and unknown until now.

The majority of the material assembled on the new album Lady Barber (Light In The Attic) are acoustic demos. Self penned songs like “I’m Getting Tired,” “Lonesome Look-Out,” “The Stranger,” and “Who Knows” contain Lynn’s insightful lyrics about personal trails with a strong Bob Dylan influence. There’s also the title tack “Lady Barber” and “Rose Colored Corner.” These songs were the A and B sides of her 1967 single recorded for Lee Hazelwood’s Industries complete with ’60 ‘Spy movie’ guitar and down beat rhythm. Aficionados of garage and psychedelic rock will no doubt relish these recently unearthed pop gems and worship at the altar of the “Lady Barber,” the great Lynn Castle. 4/5

