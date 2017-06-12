Quantcast

Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro On “I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone”: BUST Interview

Details
IN Music

ChastityBelt

“I’ve had a drink and ate some stuff, now I’m already bored, a couple of bros said some shit I’m choosing to ignore, I’m not okay, I want to complain,” sings Julia Shapiro in the fifth track, “Complain” of her group’s latest album. Unapologetically honest when it comes to feelings and the fact that, a lot of the time, people kind of suck, Chastity Belt has gifted us with another glimpse into the minds of twenty-something-year-old women with their latest release, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone.

The band’s four members - Julia Shapiro, Lydia Lund, Annie Truscott, and Gretchen Grimm - formed the group in Walla Walla, Washington when they were attending Whitman College. The foursome has spent the last several years creating honest and sometimes snarky music via their witty and feminist writing with an ever-present touch of self-deprecation. The band’s first musical release (ironically titled Fuck Chastity Belt and described by the members as “the worst music you will ever hear”) is only a small fragment of the songwriting that has given the group notability since 2010, featuring track titles like “Nip Slip,” “Pussy Weed Beer,” and “Cool Slut.” Shapiro’s vocals croon long, drawn out notes that gives them a unique sound, from more upbeat ones like “Seattle Party” to slower and grittier tracks like “Time To Go Home.”

Now, they’re back with their third full-length album, recorded last July at Jackpot Records in Portland, Oregon. The Pacific Northwest has gifted us some of our favorite moody bands like Sleater-Kinney, Modest Mouse, and Death Cab for Cutie (who Chastity Belt opened for last year). Much like these groups, Chastity Belt has taken their confusion, personal anxieties and desires and belted them out on their latest release. When listening collectively, the thirteen tracks show two sides of Chastity Belt. One one hand, there is a definite coming of age. The opening track, “Different Now,” tells the story of realization and change: “You can’t always be right...Take away your pride and take away your grief, and you’ll finally be right where you need to be...yeah it’s different now, you’re old.” Other tracks, however, are decidedly emotional and almost adolescent. In “5am,” Shapiro sings, “It’s 5am and I’m full of hate.” And in “This Time of Night,” she perfectly captures that nighttime sadness: “Fucked up, anxious, full of fear...how do I get out of here...pull the sheets over my eyes.” The album as a whole is a testament to the fact that even with maturity comes the same instabilities and weird emotions that we’ve always felt. But as we get older, we can learn to just accept all that weirdness and its presence in our lives. As the closing song says, “now I see the problem has always been me, but at least I’m happier, now I’m fine.” Arguably their strongest collection, I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone is Chastity Belt at their best - kind of sad, kind of sarcastic, and constantly creating a personal narrative that a lot of us can relate to.

I had the chance to chat quickly with Julia of Chastity Belt. Here’s what she had to say.

What’s the biggest shift from making music in college to now?

We know what we're doing. Haha, but yeah in college we had no idea what the fuck we were doing.

Piece of advice would you give to college students in bands with their friends looking to keep playing after graduation?

Don't put too much pressure on the band, just have fun with it and see where it leads. Friends first, bandmates second. *wink*

Different music sites describe you as indie rock, pop punk, garage rock, etc. What genre do you say Chastity Belt falls under?

Whenever people ask me I usually say "rock n roll," because I don't really know what genre we fall under, and I usually feel stupid no matter what I say. We've also started telling people that we sound like Coldplay.

Bands you think are super rad or are bands that you'd like to emulate?

Not trying to emulate anyone, but I've always looked up to Elliott Smith's songwriting. Radiohead is a great band. We just saw Built to Spill the other day, they are great.

City you're most excited to visit on this upcoming tour?

New York is always fun. I'm excited to visit Asheville, NC cause my friend is from there and we have a day off for her to show us around.

Dream band to tour with?

Trying to make a tour happen with Garbage.. that would be cool! Also, would love to recreate our tour with Courtney Barnett cause it was the best time.

Find all of Chastity Belt’s music on their bandcamp.

Top photo: Facebook/Chastity Belt

More from BUST

21 Female-Fronted Bands You Need To Listen To

Meet Childbirth: A Q&A With Seattle's Feminist Punk Band

Pony Sweat: Learn How To Dance (Aerobics) Like No One Is Watching

 

 

Sarah has a B.A. in Narrative Studies from the University of Southern California. She is a first-generation Mexican-Egyptian-American and has never lived anywhere but Los Angeles.  Currently, she writes freelance and works in the publicity department of a media company. Her favorite color to wear is any shade of black. Find her online at sarahsophiayanni.com, on Instagram @sarahsophiayanni, and on Twitter @yannisarahh
Tags: I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone , Julia Shapiro , Chastity Belt
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

cemetaryheader67

Texas Has The Highest Maternal Mortality Rate, Not Just In The US, But In The Entire Developed World

A.Rose61217

Amber Rose Brings Back The Bush And Schools Piers Morgan On Feminism

ashleygrahamadditionelle

Ashley Graham Loves Her Full Bush

MissEavesThunderThighs

"Thunder Thighs" Is The Body Positive Anthem Of Summer 2017

victorianhatheader

Forget Crop Tops - Here Are Victorians' Summer Fashion Must-Haves

maryrockcastlesewingheader

How Sewing Helped Me Find A Home In My Body

PonySweat6917

Pony Sweat: Learn How To Dance (Aerobics) Like No One’s Watching

TheMummyReviewScreenshot

"The Mummy" Is As Mindless As Its Female Characters: BUST Review

stuffmomnevertoldyouhosts

6 More Women-Hosted Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

Antibabypille.jpg

A Pharmacist Refused This Teen Medication For Birth Control - And Now The ACLU Is Stepping In

Upcoming Events

Queernucopia
Thu Jun 15 @ 9:30PM -
Writing On It All
Sat Jun 17 @ 1:00PM - 04:00PM
Get Ur Freak On, a celebration of Missy Elliott feat. Junglepussy with Latasha Alcindor: New York City
Sun Jul 02 @ 8:00PM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar