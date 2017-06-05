Quantcast

"HONEYBEAT" Is The Essential '60s Girl Pop Compilation You Need Now

DJ Sheila Burgel and Rob Santos bless us with HONEYBEAT: Groovy 60's Girl-Pop, a compilation of Girl Group treasures that Sheila B. describes as “refreshingly unselfconscious, emotionally open, and made of the dreamiest, sweetest, snappiest melodies that grabbed at my heart and never let go.” Twist your hips to the classic "Stand by Me," covered by Little Eva with the same charming voice that made her famous for “The Locomotion.” Feel all the feels via the hypnotically moody melody of “The Rider” by the Pussycats. Put on your high heel sneakers and get down to “I Don’t Want No Mama’s Boy” by Erma Franklin (little sister to Aretha, so you know the girl can belt it out).

Sheila B. describes herself as a “writer, record collector, girl-pop enthusiast, and DJ” who has roamed the record shops of New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo in search of 1960s girl-pop classics and obscurities, a magnetically delightful genre she found solace in following her disenchantment with modern pop. Tune into Sophisticated Boom Boom, her WFMU radio show that features “female-fronted pop from the past, present, and future, from all over the globe. . . and the occasional man.” Check out her online fanzine, Cha Cha Charming, an essential hot spot for those that share the love of girl-powered pop. Order HONEYBEAT here, and get your muthafuckin' groove on. Further solidifying her badassness, Sheila B. is a former staffer to our very own BUST magazine. Slay, Sheila Slay.

Cover courtesy of Real Gone Music

