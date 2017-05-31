This Girl Duo Is Spreading Style, Color, Music And Confidence Across The Country

Led by colorist Chelsey Pickthorn and Creative Brand Director Jocelyn Simone, We Color Live has been spreading style, color and badass music across the States and into British Colombia. The all-star team of 10 packed into a tour van named "Gus," working with over 100 hair students and 80 musicians during the course of 35 non-stop days. The tour was one of the first its nature, featuring a two-day stylistic education workshop focusing on a new style concept of slow hair color (transformative hair painting and shaping). Chelsey and Jocelyn set out with the intent of using We Color Live as a platform for content creation and artist development for both hairdressers and musicians.

Artwork by Jackie Cantwell

Standout acts amongst the tour included The.Wav from LA, VRVS LVRS from San Franciscio, Blackwater Holylight from PDX, and Thunderpussy from Seattle, who will be traveling down to NYC for the fourth annual Color Me Bushwick

(Sabel Yong)

Color Me Bushwick is a festival which brings together over 30 bands art installations, brand activities and, of course, style. This year's line-up is stacked with amazing artists and creators. Attendees will have plenty to do beyond listening to the amazing lineup up including flash tattoos, hair styling, and a bar run by Darlings.

Check out the line-up and come join the fun at Color Me Bushwick 2017.

You can catch CMB 2017 Friday June 2- June 4 at Pickthorn BK

Janeth Ann Gonda is a singer, dancer, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the lead singer in the Gypsy Witch Rock Band Espejismo. After working in the Brooklyn music industry for several years she created her own event space Barranquilla Studios. Janeth has hosted hundreds of bands and fans alike and is an active member in the NYC music community.

