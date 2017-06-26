11 NY-Based Bands On The Rise And Perfect For Your Summer Soundtrack

The Skins: If you appreciate the essence of beautiful vocals, sensual beats that make you groove, The Skins are definitely work checking out. They cater to several musical aspects creating a unique sound that hits the soul.

Brooklyn Gypsies: Led by front woman Carmen Estevez Calero, the Brooklyn Gypsies are not only a vision, but an absolutely transportive experience. Their ethereal sounds take you to a dream land in the Sahara Desert. The talent from each musician in this group is both commanding and enchanting. The Gypsies have been taking over the world just returning as the headlining act at Bali Spirit Festival in Bali, Indonisiea.

Escort: If you are looking for a band to absolutely blow you away with their performance, stage presence and energy look no further. Frontwoman Adeline Michelle absolutely slays it in all areas of performance. Their high-energy beats will pick you up on any given day!

<a href="http://escort.bandcamp.com/album/animal-nature">Animal Nature by Escort</a>

Lespecial: Although technically based in both Boston and Upstate NY this band is definately worth adding to your summer playlist. If you like Primus, Tool, and good music in general, Lespecial is an absolute must see. The trio who describe themselves as 'dark-future groove' provide one of the tightest and biggest sounds I have ever seen. Their music is executed with incredible technicality and precision. Check out their most recent album Omnisquid.

<a href="http://lespecial.bandcamp.com/album/omnisquid">Omnisquid by lespecial</a>

Turkuaz: This nine piece supergroup provides classic funk with a modern twist all while blending in some R&B, soul and pop. The group has been killing it playing sold out shows at Brooklyn Bowl, Red Rocks and ultimately crushing wherever they play. Not to mention the ladies Sammi and Shari are bringing the heat with vocals and percussion.

<a href="http://turkuaz.bandcamp.com/album/future-86">Future 86 by Turkuaz</a>

Tower: Tower is a powerhouse of a band led by Singer Sarabeth Eve. If you appreciate the vocal stylings of Heart and Joan Jett then you will definitely enjoy this. The band heavy is hitting, extremely tight, and bring so much heat to each performance. Not to mention Sarabeth is a total babe.

BOYTOY: This Brooklyn-based band creates a chill yet hard hitting sound. The Brooklyn babes latest LP Grackle is the perfect summer time cruising music. Not to mention they absolutely shred! The hard working crew of BOYTOY are definitely worth catching in a city near you.

<a href="http://boytoyputty.bandcamp.com/album/putty">Putty by BOYTOY</a>

Haybaby: Haybaby, led by the incredible Lesli Hong, is a perfect combination of soft and heavy, sour and sweet. Their latest single "Yours" speaks about the rights of a woman's body being their own. Leslie provides a voice for minorities and all woman alike who may be too afraid to speak up. Her chilling performances and complete willingness to be vulnerarable make her an incredible and much needed voice in today's times.

<a href="http://haybabyband.com/album/blood-harvest">Blood Harvest by Haybaby</a>

New Myths: New Myths consists of three incredibly multi-talented goddesses. The band brings a mysteriously haunting energy that leaves their audiences stunned. Their album Give Me Noise is captivating, chilling, and heavy hitting in all of the right places.

<a href="http://newmyths.bandcamp.com/album/give-me-noise">GIVE ME NOISE by NEW MYTHS</a>

A Deer A Horse: This band first appeared to me first on a Brooklyn rooftop last summer and have been a heavy part of my sound track since. The powerhouse trio delivers an extremely tight and heavy performance surely to leave your neck sore. Make sure to check out their newest EP Blackswimmer.

Sharkmuffin: Led by Tarra Thiessen and Natalie Kirch, Sharkmuffin is a Brooklyn favorite. The ladies, with support of Chris and Drew, provide an incredible blend of pop, fuzz, glam, and grunge, and if you’re lucky Tarra will jump all over you during a show. The band has pretty much been non-stop on the road since its exisitence just coming back from a three week tour in the United Kingdom. Check out their most recent album Tsuki.

<a href="http://sharkmuffin-chartreuse.bandcamp.com/album/tsuki">Tsuki by Sharkmuffin</a>

Top photo from The Skins

Janeth Ann Gonda is a singer, dancer, writer, and event planner living in Brooklyn, NY. She is currently the lead singer in the Gypsy Witch Rock Band Espejismo. After working in the Brooklyn music industry for several years she created her own event space Barranquilla Studios. Janeth has hosted hundreds of bands and fans alike and is an active member in the NYC music community.

@espejismo.band

@madeincolombiaaa