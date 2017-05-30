Quantcast

WASI's "Floor Talk" Is A Riot Pop Dream: BUST Premiere

Details
IN Music

wasi cover photo

WASI (We Are She Is) is a pop dream for woke grrrls. The queer, feminist duo creates a pop landscape that is both politically engaged and pure danceable fun in a Robyn-meets-Tegan and Sara sort of way. They (Merilou Salazar and Jessie Meehan) were recently called "a more poppish Sleater-Kinney for the next generation" by Curve magazine. Taking seriously the feelings of alienation and self-doubt that they experienced in their young lives, they center their narratives of growing up queer and celebrating the safe spaces they are actively creating.

WASI explains: "The songs on this EP touches on our finding the power within ourselves. It touches base on our past as kids feeling lost in tender times to the power we find in our activism and community."

coup WASI

They just released the music video for "Floor Talk," a song from their most recent EP Coup. The lyrics directly reflect their DIY/ punk aesthetic, referring, for example, to the guitar: "I taught myself to play." The video is a riot pop, West Coast dream. The girls are skydiving, literally floating, bobbing and tumbling through the air in an ecstatic release of control. It is equal parts sunny pop and alienated indie anthem, perfectly reflected by the exhilarating but scary act of skydiving. 

WASI is L.A. based and has played across the West Coast at sold out feminist and LGBTQ events. They have even thrown their own music festival - Women Fuck Shit Up Fest (WFSU FEST). 

To see them live, check out their upcoming shows:

June 6th - Harvard & Stone - Los Angeles, CA - FREE SHOW

June 24th - OC Pride

 

 

Miriam Mosher graduated from Smith College before moving to New York where she is a writer by day and beer maven by night. She is a proud feminist, a champion of the semicolon and an avid thrifter. See more from Miriam at Bushwick Daily and Two Cities Literary Review.  

Tags: Queer , Feminist , Pop , Punk
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

manhood

What We Learn From 100 Portraits Of Men And Their Penises

pithair

One In Four Women Has Stopped Removing Her Armpit Hair

ppdress1

These Teens Made Dresses Out Of Condoms From Planned Parenthood, And We're Obsessed

Helen Mirren Tulane

Helen Mirren's Commencement Speech Is A Feminist Dream

The L Word possible reboot

ALERT: There May Be An "L Word" Reboot In The Works

dylp5y02

Shut Up and Listen Because Heather Matarazzo Turned Princess Diaries’ Fake Show into a Real One

Erez Sabag GORGIALITY Sabina 1

These Stunning Photographs Celebrate The Beauty Of Inclusivity

tramps

"Tramps" Is A Charmingly Lighthearted Rom Com: BUST Review

unusual

Flashback Friday: Amber Tamblyn Before She Painted It Black

DSC2784 Press

Nikka Costa Returns With "Arms Around You": BUST Premiere

Upcoming Events

The ROOTS! Announcing 10th Annual Roots Picnic
Sat Jun 03 @12:00AM
Writing On It All
Sat Jun 03 @ 1:00PM - 04:00PM
Queernucopia
Thu Jun 15 @ 9:30PM -
View Full Calendar