Nikka Costa Returns With "Arms Around You": BUST Premiere

After taking a break to embrace motherhood and domesticity, Nikka Costa is back releasing a new song available for download today on iTunes, ”Arms Around You.” This new track was co-written with Justin Parker, who is best known for his work with artists such as Lana Del Rey, Rihanna, and Sia. It’s just a sample from her new kickin’ album Nikka & Strings, Underneath and In Between (Metropolis Recordings), which will be released June 2nd.

Recorded in a single day with minimal overdubbing, Nikka & Strings, Underneath and In Between features a musical mix of pop standards, soul, and blues. Nikka pays tribute to her friend Prince on “Nothing Compares 2U,” a stellar rendition that reimagines the track and sounds tailor-made for Nikka’s powerful vocal chops. There’s many standout cuts here, like the bluesy “Ain’t That Peculiar," “Love To Love You Less,” the soulful “Headfirst," and some heartfelt ballads including “Silver Tongue,” “Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying,” and the Lena Horne classic “Stormy Weather.” Ms. Costa’s most personal number, included in this fabulous collection, is "Come Rain or Come Shine.” This track was inspired by an original long-lost arrangement her father Don Costa - an arranger, conductor, and record producer - composed for Frank Sinatra in the early 1960s.

Nikka & Strings, Underneath and In Between is a much-welcomed return for Nikka Costa. The self-proclaimed “Funky White Bitch” is back in fine form and full force!

