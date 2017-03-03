High Waisted's "Human Performance" Video Is A Dreamy Feminist Satire: BUST Premiere

NYC-based surf band High Waisted is back with a new video, "Human Performance," for their cover of the original Parquet Courts song off of the band's Acid Tapes Volume 3. The video was written and directed by frontwoman Jessica Louise Dye. Dye has been heartbroken since the election and turned to creating when she realized that protesting just wasn't enough.

Dye's video is a dreamy feminist satire of the relationship between consumer capitalism and the female body — of this idea that our bodies can be bought. Dye uses hyper-sexualized images of recognizable sex icons like Dita Von Teese to reveal that the individuals potentially criticizing sex work, in this case the viewer, are also the ones consuming it. It's an important reminder that sex workers' rights are a feminist issue, and that at a time when female autonomy is being threatened, we must rally together despite our choice of profession, sexual orientation, or race. Dye hopes that the "Human Performance" video will encourage women to reclaim their sensuality and use it as they please.

Check out High Waisted's SXSW tour dates below:

Top photo: High Waisted

