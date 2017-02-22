Quantcast

Emily Bell And The Talkbacks Debut 'Can't Talk Back' Music Video — Featuring Badass Female Football Players: BUST Premiere

Details
IN Music
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

IMG 3805

Emily Bell channels Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction, in her new album. She evokes rising up and taking names in her new video "Can't Talk Back," directed by Bryan Poyser. The video features all-female tackle football team the Austin Raiders taking over a male football game to show these guys a thing or two about talking back (catch Boyhood actor Bill Wise as the coach) as Emily sings, "I'm the tremor of your earthquake/the sugar in you milkshake."  

Emily was awarded Best New Artist by the Austin Music Awards for her debut album In Technicolor, which she performed at  festivals around the country. Now she is back with a vengeance and a mission to be "on a glorious path of destruction," with a riot grrrl primal scream that you can dance along to. Emily is set to rock SXSW this year with her banging new sounds, so be sure to check out her video and get her 5-song EP Kali, which comes out April 21st — right on time to start your spring with "unapologetic female anthems, each with its own message of empowerment." You can also catch Emily at SXSW.

Are those Austin Raiders recruiting? I wanna join! 

Follow Emily Bell & The Talkbacks:

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/EmilyBellMusic/

Twitter:  http://twitter.com/emilybellmusic

Instagram: http://instagram.com/emilybellmusic

 

More From BUST

Basic Bitches Debut Badass New Song 'Fighter': BUST Premiere

BOYTOY Is A Kick-Ass All Woman Trio You Should Be Listening To Right Now

Teen Rockers The Regrettes Are Coming-Of-Age On Stage: BUST Interview

 

Tags: Emily Bell , Talk back , music , video , riotgrrrrl
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

Elmers Office Glue Stick in action

Please Do Not Glue Your Labia Shut While You’re On Your Period (Or Ever)

Bust bellhooks JesseFo opt

bell hooks On The State Of Feminism And How To Move Forward Under Trump: BUST Interview

kattarshians

If you aren’t watching this live stream of kittens living in a giant dollhouse, what ARE you doing with your life, exactly?

milo

Here's A Video Of Milo Yiannopoulos Defending Pedophilia

vogue karliekloss01

Vogue Uses Yellowface To Prove Once Again They Don't Understand Diversity

zodiac

Astrological Advice For Ladies Looking To Get Laid: February/March 2017

Screen Shot 2017 02 15 at 1.45.10 pm

New Poll Shows An Unnamed "Democrat" Would Beat Trump in 2020. But A Named Woman Wouldn’t.

Kill Bill thang

Two Female Assassins Brandishing Poison Needles' Killed Kim Jong-Un's Half Brother

Kesha performance benefit 2015 billboard 650

Kesha Releases Body-Shaming Emails From Dr. Luke

Screen Shot 2017 02 20 at 4.57.35 PM

10 Of The Best Responses To The #SwedenIncident

Upcoming Events

New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Wed Feb 22 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Thu Feb 23 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
2017 New York International Children’s Film Festival
Fri Feb 24 @12:00AM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Fri Feb 24 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
New York: Beth B Voyeur Installation
Sat Feb 25 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
View Full Calendar