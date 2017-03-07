Quantcast

12 Songs That Will Inspire You To #Resist

music 1428660 960 720

 

Sounds Of The Revolution

Change-making music for fueling the fight

By B-Side Brujas

This is the sound of the resistance! The women of B-Side Brujas — a vinyl DJ group based out of Oakland, California, consisting entirely of women of color — put together this playlist for our Revolution Issue. Take a listen and get inspired to take to the streets, call your representatives, and resist.

1.“Viva La Raza” - Zapata


2. “Rat Race” - Ralfi Pagan



3. “Pa’ Los Chicanos” - Poncho Sanchez



4. “Get Involved” - George Soule



5. “Stand Up and Be Counted” - Ghetto Kitty



6. “Power To The People” - Curtis Mayfield



7. “Free At Last” - Lee Moses



8. “Tell It Like It Is” - S.O.U.L



9. “Anacoana” - Cheo Feliciano



10. “O-o-h Child” - Five Stairsteps



11. “This Land is Your Land” - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings



12. “The World (Is Going Up In Flames)” - Charles Bradley


B-Side Brujas is an all-female-of-color vinyl DJ group based out of Oakland, CA, heavily influenced by soul, funk, old school, Latin, and Brazilian genres.

Top Image via Pixabay

 

