12 Songs That Will Inspire You To #Resist

Sounds Of The Revolution
Change-making music for fueling the fight
By B-Side Brujas
This is the sound of the resistance! The women of B-Side Brujas — a vinyl DJ group based out of Oakland, California, consisting entirely of women of color — put together this playlist for our Revolution Issue. Take a listen and get inspired to take to the streets, call your representatives, and resist.
1.“Viva La Raza” - Zapata
2. “Rat Race” - Ralfi Pagan
3. “Pa’ Los Chicanos” - Poncho Sanchez
4. “Get Involved” - George Soule
5. “Stand Up and Be Counted” - Ghetto Kitty
6. “Power To The People” - Curtis Mayfield
7. “Free At Last” - Lee Moses
8. “Tell It Like It Is” - S.O.U.L
9. “Anacoana” - Cheo Feliciano
10. “O-o-h Child” - Five Stairsteps
11. “This Land is Your Land” - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
12. “The World (Is Going Up In Flames)” - Charles Bradley
B-Side Brujas is an all-female-of-color vinyl DJ group based out of Oakland, CA, heavily influenced by soul, funk, old school, Latin, and Brazilian genres.
Top Image via Pixabay
More from BUST
The Podcast 'You Must Remember This' Brings Hollywood History To Life: BUST Interview
Why It's Important To Keep Making Art Under President Trump
A Primer On Women And Civil Disobedience