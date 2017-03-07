12 Songs That Will Inspire You To #Resist

Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

Sounds Of The Revolution

Change-making music for fueling the fight



By B-Side Brujas

This is the sound of the resistance! The women of B-Side Brujas — a vinyl DJ group based out of Oakland, California, consisting entirely of women of color — put together this playlist for our Revolution Issue. Take a listen and get inspired to take to the streets, call your representatives, and resist.

1.“Viva La Raza” - Zapata







2. “Rat Race” - Ralfi Pagan







3. “Pa’ Los Chicanos” - Poncho Sanchez







4. “Get Involved” - George Soule







5. “Stand Up and Be Counted” - Ghetto Kitty







6. “Power To The People” - Curtis Mayfield







7. “Free At Last” - Lee Moses







8. “Tell It Like It Is” - S.O.U.L







9. “Anacoana” - Cheo Feliciano







10. “O-o-h Child” - Five Stairsteps







11. “This Land is Your Land” - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings







12. “The World (Is Going Up In Flames)” - Charles Bradley







B-Side Brujas is an all-female-of-color vinyl DJ group based out of Oakland, CA, heavily influenced by soul, funk, old school, Latin, and Brazilian genres.

Top Image via Pixabay

More from BUST

The Podcast 'You Must Remember This' Brings Hollywood History To Life: BUST Interview

Why It's Important To Keep Making Art Under President Trump

A Primer On Women And Civil Disobedience