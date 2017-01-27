Quantcast

Missy Elliott Breaks Her Silence With A New Music Video

Details
IN Music
Missy Elliot

 

Since 2015's "WTF (Where They From?)" music video, Missy Elliott hasn't done much... till now!

"I'm Better," Missy Elliott's new single featuring Lamb, is a stripped-down sound, different from what we've heard from her in the past.

The artsy music video seems Lady Gaga-esque, with elaborate and whimsical costumes. At the beginning of the video, dancers are wearing what seem to be SWAT helmets, which is likely a reference to the police brutality issue the United States continues to face.

Here's hoping this single leads up to a new album from Missy Elliott!

Check out the video below.

 

 

Top Image via Wikimedia Commons

  

