Missy Elliott Breaks Her Silence With A New Music Video

Since 2015's "WTF (Where They From?)" music video, Missy Elliott hasn't done much... till now!
"I'm Better," Missy Elliott's new single featuring Lamb, is a stripped-down sound, different from what we've heard from her in the past.
The artsy music video seems Lady Gaga-esque, with elaborate and whimsical costumes. At the beginning of the video, dancers are wearing what seem to be SWAT helmets, which is likely a reference to the police brutality issue the United States continues to face.
Here's hoping this single leads up to a new album from Missy Elliott!
Check out the video below.
Top Image via Wikimedia Commons
