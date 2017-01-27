Rykarda Parasol Unveils New Video, "The Loneliest Girl in the World" And It Is Stunning

Rykarda Parasol, a singer-songwriter based in San Francisco/Paris, has released a new video from her fourth album, The Color of Destruction (Interbang Records 2015). “The Loneliest Girl in the World,” written and produced by Parasol, depicts the heartache and isolation of awaiting fate and love. The video was shot entirely with a hand-held camera by Krystal Kenney and features not only Parasol’s vocals, but her guitar, organ and tambourine performances.

Parasol’s website states that the artist aims to create a “body of work” with her four albums; while all separately unique, together they construct a larger story. The tales told through her music are inspired by her visual arts and creative writing education, along with “American music of the 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.”

Rykarda Parasol’s, “The Loneliest Girl in the World,” tells a story of the inevitable uncertainty that is familiar to many and undesirable at best.

“To climb or descend? To love or friend? I’ll be around.”

Top Photo: Credit@popshop60sand70s

