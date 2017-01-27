Quantcast

Rykarda Parasol Unveils New Video, "The Loneliest Girl in the World" And It Is Stunning

Details
IN Music
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.

RykardaParasol

Rykarda Parasol, a singer-songwriter based in San Francisco/Paris, has released a new video from her fourth album, The Color of Destruction (Interbang Records 2015). “The Loneliest Girl in the World,” written and produced by Parasol, depicts the heartache and isolation of awaiting fate and love. The video was shot entirely with a hand-held camera by Krystal Kenney and features not only Parasol’s vocals, but her guitar, organ and tambourine performances.

Parasol’s website states that the artist aims to create a “body of work” with her four albums; while all separately unique, together they construct a larger story. The tales told through her music are inspired by her visual arts and creative writing education, along with “American music of the 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.”

Rykarda Parasol’s, “The Loneliest Girl in the World,” tells a story of the inevitable uncertainty that is familiar to many and undesirable at best.

“To climb or descend? To love or friend? I’ll be around.”

Top Photo: Credit@popshop60sand70s

More from BUST:

Let BUST and Planned Parenthood Be Your Valentine with These Concerts

Fiona Apple Skewers Trump with Christmas Parody

BUST's Top 29 Albums of 2016

 

Tags: artist , music , video , song , album , rykarda parasol , the loneliest girl in the world , the color of destruction
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Search

Trending on BUST

03 ConstanceWu BustMag opt

Constance Wu Compares Casey Affleck’s Oscar Nomination To Trump’s Election

fertilization

A New Bill Introduced To Congress Says Life 'Begins With Fertilization'

Screen Shot 2017 01 20 at 2.57.17 PM

Broad City's Abbi and Ilana Have The Best Reaction to the Inauguration

Screen Shot 2017 01 24 at 2.55.52 pm

Senator Implies Women’s Marchers Are Not Attractive Enough To Sexually Assault

WaPo

After The Women’s March, Newspapers Ask, ‘But What About The Men????????’

16174753 10158517450380725 87513729581056003 n

The United States Is Officially No Longer A Full Democracy

DSC00065 2

How My Ex-Hippie Mother Became A Trump Supporter — And Why That Matters

courtandhill

Courtney Love's #alternativefacts Are Better Than The GOP's

Hidden Figures

Finally, The Oscars Aren’t #SoWhite — But Casey Affleck And Mel Gibson Need To Go

C12iuyiUoAAMaId

9 Jokes From Feminist Comedians From Last Week, Because WE REALLY NEED THEM RIGHT NOW

Upcoming Events

Best of Brooklyn Food and Beer Festival
Sat Jan 28 @12:00PM - 08:00PM
Party to Protect Your Pants: Planned Parenthood Benefit
Wed Feb 08 @ 6:30PM -
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Thu Feb 09 @12:00AM
Athena Film Festival (NYC)
Thu Feb 09 @12:00AM
7th Annual Athena Film Festival
Fri Feb 10 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar