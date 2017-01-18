Let BUST And Planned Parenthood Be Your Valentine With These Concerts

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than showing some love to Planned Parenthood? On February 14th, Panache and New York Night Train will be co-hosting their fifth annual Valentine’s Day Planned Parenthood of NYC Benefit Concert & Dance with Village of Love. The benefit will be expanding this year to Los Angeles and Memphis as well as its usual Brooklyn location. Local bands and musicians will perform for the benefit and play some of their favorite love songs for you and your sweetheart to sway to. On top of playing your favorite love songs to set the mood, the benefit will also be raffling off some incredible prizes from local businesses, along with auctioning off beautiful art pieces and a live portrait drawing — to encapsulate a night that’s sure to be memorable. BUST will be at both the Brooklyn and LA shows, and we will be giving away free magazines to everyone who comes through the door!

The Brooklyn Benefit will be held:



Tue. Feb. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

$20 in advance/$25 day of show | 6:30pm doors



Featured artists include:



Reigning Sound

Kid Congo

Eleanor Friedberger

Cult of Youth / Wind Atlas Collab

Skaters

Austin Brown (Parquet Courts)

Delicate Steve

Cassie Ramone

Gary Lucas

Frankie Rose

Rev Vince Anderson

Alana Amram

Daddy Long Legs

Breanna Barbara

Baby Shakes

Escape-Ism (Ian Svenonius solo project)

Ian Svenonius DJ set

Jonathan Toubin DJ set

& more

The Los Angeles Benefit will be held:



Tue. Feb 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

$35 in advance/$40 day of show | 6:30pm doors



Featured artists include:



Ty Segall

Kevin Morby

King Tuff

Rodrigo Amarante

Mikal Cronin

Jennifer and Jessie Clavin of Bleached

ENTRANCE

Tim Rutili

The Cairo Gang

Shana Cleveland of La Luz

Shannon Lay

Dinner

Gal Pals

Warm Drag

Permanent Records DJs

& other special guests

The Memphis Benefit will be held:



Fri. Feb. 10 – Memphis, TN @ Murphy’s

$10 day of show | 7:00pm doors



Featured artists include:



Faux Killas

Yesse Yavis

Strengths

Sharp Balloons (Reunion Show!)

Aquariun Blood

The Broke Hearted Boys (house band performing luv songs)

Neutral Flex DJ set

Cren$haw DJ Set

& more

