Let BUST And Planned Parenthood Be Your Valentine With These Concerts

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than showing some love to Planned Parenthood? On February 14th, Panache and New York Night Train will be co-hosting their fifth annual Valentine’s Day Planned Parenthood of NYC Benefit Concert & Dance with Village of Love. The benefit will be expanding this year to Los Angeles and Memphis as well as its usual Brooklyn location. Local bands and musicians will perform for the benefit and play some of their favorite love songs for you and your sweetheart to sway to. On top of playing your favorite love songs to set the mood, the benefit will also be raffling off some incredible prizes from local businesses, along with auctioning off beautiful art pieces and a live portrait drawing — to encapsulate a night that’s sure to be memorable. BUST will be at both the Brooklyn and LA shows, and we will be giving away free magazines to everyone who comes through the door!
The Brooklyn Benefit will be held:
Tue. Feb. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
$20 in advance/$25 day of show | 6:30pm doors
Featured artists include:
Reigning Sound
Kid Congo
Eleanor Friedberger
Cult of Youth / Wind Atlas Collab
Skaters
Austin Brown (Parquet Courts)
Delicate Steve
Cassie Ramone
Gary Lucas
Frankie Rose
Rev Vince Anderson
Alana Amram
Daddy Long Legs
Breanna Barbara
Baby Shakes
Escape-Ism (Ian Svenonius solo project)
Ian Svenonius DJ set
Jonathan Toubin DJ set
& more
The Los Angeles Benefit will be held:
Tue. Feb 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
$35 in advance/$40 day of show | 6:30pm doors
Featured artists include:
Ty Segall
Kevin Morby
King Tuff
Rodrigo Amarante
Mikal Cronin
Jennifer and Jessie Clavin of Bleached
ENTRANCE
Tim Rutili
The Cairo Gang
Shana Cleveland of La Luz
Shannon Lay
Dinner
Gal Pals
Warm Drag
Permanent Records DJs
& other special guests
The Memphis Benefit will be held:
Fri. Feb. 10 – Memphis, TN @ Murphy’s
$10 day of show | 7:00pm doors
Featured artists include:
Faux Killas
Yesse Yavis
Strengths
Sharp Balloons (Reunion Show!)
Aquariun Blood
The Broke Hearted Boys (house band performing luv songs)
Neutral Flex DJ set
Cren$haw DJ Set
& more
More from BUST
11 Moon Accessories To Go Lune-Y For
A Valentine’s Day Playlist For Your Murderous Heart
13 Gorgeous Photos That Prove Love Has No Shape, Size, Or Limits