Beyoncé Is Going To Be The First Black Woman To Headline Coachella

Brochella no more--or at least one step closer to an actually co-ed Coachella. Leave it to Queen Bey to kick out the music festivals’ glass ceiling. Beyoncé will be the first female headliner at Coachella in a decade, the last one being Bjork in 2007. What's even more amazing than that? She will also be the first ever black woman to headline Coachella. Coachella’s not-so-subtle history of having an overwhelming number of male centered acts has not slipped past public attention (hence the nickname ‘Bro-chella’). According to a Marie Claire article only a quarter of the festival’s total acts have been female, although, their setlist ratio did see a 16% improvement in 2015.



While Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammy Awards this year alone and her recent Lemonade tour brought in over $200 million, she rarely performs at major music festivals--most notably in the past she performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park and at Made in America in Philadelphia. Beyoncé headlining Coachella can bring forward plenty of amazing female artists and pave the way so that they don’t have to wait another ten years for a chance to headline.

In other musics festival news Gov Ball just announced their full lineup including some great female artists like Lorde, Jessie Reyes and MUNA. Coachella’s lineup of awesome female artists includes Mitski, Oh Wonder, Shura, HINDS, and Tacocat.

All photos taken from official Beyoncé and Coachella facebook pages.

