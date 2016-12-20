Fiona Apple Skewers Trump with Christmas Parody

On Sunday, Fiona Apple performed her hilarious and fitting parody, "Trump’s Nuts Roasting On An Open Fire" at the “We Rock With Standing Rock” benefit concert.

Her version of the classic "The Christmas Song" skewers Trump with brilliantly painful twists on the famous lyrics, such as “everybody knows some money and entitlement / can help to make the season white / mothers of color with their kids out of sight / will find it hard to sleep at night”.

Lyrics and a (gentler) pre-recorded version first appeared on Apple’s Tumblr two weeks ago, with an elegantly restrained “fuck you.”

I think we can all agree the live version's screamed profanity sums up the mood this festive season even better.

