“A Quiet Place” Is A Horror Movie That’s Both Creative And Terrifying

If you see A Quiet Place in a theater, about two minutes in you’ll be cringing at the sounds of people chewing popcorn—and a few minutes later, you’ll be too terrified to notice. The movie is almost completely silent: it follows a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world full of blind monsters with super-hearing. The monsters can’t see you, but if they hear you, they’ll kill you—immediately.



As we see in an early scene in which a child gets killed after playing with a noisy toy airplane. Talk about setting the stakes.



The child's surviving family—Lee (John Krasinski, also the director), Evelyn (Emily Blunt), pre-teen Regan (Millicent Simmonds), and child Marcus (Noah Jupe)—go to extreme measures to be as silent as possible. They walk barefoot on paths of sand; they eat with their hands off plates of lettuce; they play board games using puffballs rather than metal pieces; and they communicate primarily in sign language—Regan, like the actress who plays her, is deaf. Evelyn is pregnant, with a due date drawing ever closer, and the family is trying to figure out how to survive the birth: labor is painful, and newborn babies cry.

There are a few scenes of spoken dialogue—which take place near a running river that, for the monsters but not the audience, drowns out the sound of voices—but the majority of the film is nearly silent, with a subtle score and with subtitled sign language as the primary means of communication. This means that the experience of watching the movie is extremely tense—any loud footstep, any accidentally knocked-over object could mean almost-instant death for the characters. There are a few plot holes, and the spoken dialogue isn't strong. But overall, A Quiet Place is a horror movie with an incredibly creative and incredibly scary premise—one definitely worth watching. 4/5





ADVERTISEMENT

top photo: A Quiet Place

More from BUST

"You Were Never Really Here's" Quality Performances Make It Hard To Look Away

"Lean On Pete" Is A Movie About Home, Horses And Poverty

"Chappaquiddick" Shows The Machinery Behind The Kennedys, But Still Minimizes Mary Jo Kopechne's Death





Erika W. Smith is BUST's digital editorial director. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @erikawynn and email her at erikawsmith@bust.com.