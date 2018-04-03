Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

Lena Waithe Wants To Make A Mary Tyler Moore Biopic: Link Roundup

Lena Waithe Continues To Make Our Onscreen Dreams Come True

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, Ready Player One star Lena Waithe revealed her dream future project: a biopic about Mary Tyler Moore. “I don’t think people are expecting that from a black lesbian from the south side of Chicago,” Waithe told the Hollywood Reporter. “But I read her autobiography more times than I can count. I feel like I want to tell her story. I don’t want to follow a certain path. I just want to just make dope shit.” Check out the full interview, including Waithe’s thoughts on Ready Player One and maintaining her personal style, on the Hollywood Reporter.

Love a Muslim Day Fights Back Against “Punish a Muslim Day”

Last month, a horrifying anonymous letter declaring today “Punish a Muslim Day” spread around east London. The Guardian reports that the letter encouraged readers to remove women’s headscarves and beat people up for “points.” All around the U.K., though, communities are showing that Islamophobia won’t fly by planning events and circulating letters and fliers about “Love a Muslim Day,” which awards “points” for everything from buying a Muslim coffee to raising funds for individuals in Palestine and Syria. The hashtag #LoveAMuslim is currently trending on Twitter. You can read more on the Guardian.

Grindr Is Sharing User Information, Including HIV Status, With Other Companies

Yesterday, BuzzFeed News reported that the popular dating app Grindr is sharing its users' personal information — including HIV status — with companies that analyze data and help optimize apps. “Grindr is a relatively unique place for openness about HIV status. To then have that data shared with third parties that you weren’t explicitly notified about, and having that possibly threaten your health or safety — that is an extremely, extremely egregious breach of basic standards that we wouldn’t expect from a company that likes to brand itself as a supporter of the queer community,” James Krellenstein, a member of advocacy group ACT UP, told BuzzFeed News. Grindr has since announced that the company will no longer be sharing this information. Read BuzzFeed’s full report here.

The CW’s Renewals Are Here!

Yesterday, The CW stated that 10 of its popular series, including Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will be renewed. Though we’re bummed that the latter’s upcoming season will be its last, it’s always awesome to hear we’ll have some more of our favorite female-led dramedies. Learn more on Deadline.

Fabolous Added To Long List Of Famous Men Who Abuse Women

Last week, TMZ released a video of rapper Fabolous threatening his girlfriend, Emily Bustamante, and her father. Emily B has also alleged that Fabolous has threatened and yelled at her before, and once went so far as to punch out two of her teeth. Check out a good read on the abuse — and the public’s reaction to it — written by The Root’s Damon Young.

Costa Rica Elects Latin America’s First Black Female Vice President

In yesterday’s election, Costa Rica voted in a new president: Citizen’s Action Party candidate Carlos Alvarado Quesada. Along with Quesada, whose platform included reducing systems of inequality and separating religion from politics, Costa Rica can now welcome Latin America’s first Afro-Latina vice president, Epsy Campbell Barr! Campbell Barr, who hopes to combat wage gaps, sexism, and racism in Costa Rica, has worked as the head of the Center for Women of African Descent, the Alliance of Leaders of African Descent in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Black Parliament of the Americas. Learn more about our new favorite political figure on Jezebel.

High School Girl Plans First-Ever Pride Festival in Mike Pence’s Hometown

As her senior year project for school, 18-year-old Erin Bailey is organizing an LGBTQ+ pride festival in her hometown — which also happens to be the hometown of our anti-gay vice president Mike Pence. If you live around Columbus, Indiana, check out the event on April 14, and read Bailey’s interview with Refinery29 here.

New Cardi B Video!



We’re counting down the days (three, in case you forgot) until Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy. To get us psyched, Cardi B and 21 Savage dropped their new video for “Bartier Cardi” last night during an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Check the video out on Pitchfork (or below!).

This article was posted on April 3.

Top photo via Warner Bros. / Ready Player One

More from BUST

Lena Waithe Has A New Show About A Black Queer Woman In Her 20s, And It Sounds Amazing

How Well Do You Know Mary Tyler Moore? BUST Quiz

Cardi B Says Women In Hip-Hop Aren't Included In #MeToo: Link Roundup





Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.