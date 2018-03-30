Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

"Gemini" Is The Thrilling, Female-Led Murder Mystery You've Been Waiting For

Gemini

Written and directed by Aaron Katz

Out March 30

Set in current-day Los Angeles, Gemini is the thrilling, female-led murder mystery you’ve been waiting for. Heather and Jill (played by Zoë Kravitz and Lola Kirke) are best friends. They sing karaoke in Koreatown, pass out at each other’s houses after a night of drinking, and on occasion, offer up a gun if they think the other might be in danger. But the pair is more than just friends. Heather is a major film star and Jill is her assistant. So when Jill finds Heather dead just hours after leaving Heather alone with her gun, all fingers point to her. Disguised and on the run, it’s up to Jill to uncover the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer/director Aaron Katz pokes fun at the all-consuming cinematic nature of Los Angeles by highlighting the intrusive culture of Hollywood. Paparazzi and fangirls push into scenes uninvited, hungry for information that isn’t theirs to consume, reminding Heather and Jill that despite their best efforts, they’re always being watched. Katz also manages to flip the script by casting women in action-packed roles traditionally reserved for men in this genre, while delivering a satisfying twist that makes Gemini one of the must-see films of the season. 5/5

— Samantha Ladwig



This article originally appeared in the April/May 2018 print edition of BUST Magazine. Subscribe today!

More from BUST

"Roxanne, Roxanne" Is A Joy For Hip-Hop Heads: BUST Review

Why I Needed "A Wrinkle In Time"

How "Loving Vincent" Director Dorota Kobiela Created An Animated Film Entirely From Oil Paintings



