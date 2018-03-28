Quantcast
Roxanne, Roxanne' Is A Joy For Hip-Hop Heads: BUST Review
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

"Roxanne, Roxanne" Is A Joy For Hip-Hop Heads: BUST Review

Details
IN Movies

roxanneroxanne 54776

Roxanne, Roxanne
Written and directed by Michael Larnell

The biopic Roxanne, Roxanne takes viewers through the early life of one of the first female rappers, Roxanne Shanté, who as a teen spit one of the hottest rhymes of the early ’80s. Shanté (born Lolita Shanté Gooden and played impeccably here by Chanté Adams) birthed the famous “Roxanne Wars” of 1984, when at 14, she dropped an answer track to U.T.F.O’s “Roxanne, Roxanne” with a freestyle called “Roxanne’s Revenge.” Recorded in one take by producer Marley Marl in N.Y.C.’s Queensbridge Projects, the song was a hit that birthed the trend of rap answer records that continues to this day.

Produced by Pharrell Williams, Roxanne Roxanne focuses on Gooden’s rise to fame while struggling with a very difficult personal life. Nia Long devastates as Gooden’s alcoholic mother, and the two have a rough relationship that is further splintered when Gooden gets involved in an abusive relationship with a much older man and becomes pregnant. Despite these dark themes, this film is a joy for hip-hop heads. Those unfamiliar with rap history, however, may walk away still trying to understand why Shanté has had such a longstanding impact on the genre.  4/5

By Callie Watts

ADVERTISEMENT

More from BUST

Why I Needed "A Wrinkle In Time"

How The "I, Tonya" Team Recreated Tonya Harding's Figure Skating Routines

How "Loving Vincent" Director Dorota Kobiela Created An Animated Film Made Entirely From Oil Paintings: BUST Interview

 


Tags: Roxanne Roxanne , movies , movie review
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

shirtwaist b56d1

On The Anniversary Of The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire, Here's The History Of The Shirtwaist

RITTER 0115 SMFL 56e7c

Krysten Ritter On The Emotional Toll Of Playing Jessica Jones

chrissyteigenacademy 77251

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Tweet Asking Why Women Don't Take Their Husband's Name: Link Roundup

29138536 10160187915090054 2117205226 n 06c1c

Terra Lopez is The Multi-Threat Movement Leader We Have Been Waiting For

santaclarita fcf61

"Santa Clarita Diet" Star Liv Hewson On Teenage Love, Zombie Moms, And Feminism: BUST Interview

tracyisleofdogs 98f24

"Isle of Dogs" Creates Beautiful World of Doggos, But Leaves Good Girls Behind: BUST Review

ashtonkutcher de9fd

Why Are There So Many Headless Women In Hollywood?

SamiraCover 0a965

"The Handmaid's Tale's" Samira Wiley On Her Wife, Her Wedding, And Being Out And Proud In Trump's America

carlyrae fb8c2

There Shouldn't Be Shame In Liking “Girl Music"

emma gonzalez c2a48

5 Memorable March For Our Lives Speeches You Need To Watch Today

Upcoming Events

Chef Rossi's Raging Skillet Show (NYC)
Wed Mar 28 @12:00AM - 11:00PM
Happy Birthday Amy Sedaris!
Thu Mar 29 @12:00AM
Women Decoding: Bitcoin, Crypto, and ICO’s
Thu Mar 29 @ 6:00PM - 09:00PM
Black Women Connect! Book Club - March Meeting
Fri Mar 30 @ 7:00PM - 10:00PM
BRAVE Shoot & Sip an event for Female Veterans and First Responders
Sat Mar 31 @10:00AM - 01:00PM
View Full Calendar