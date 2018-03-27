Quantcast
The #GirlPowerSummit Empowered Women In Film
The #GirlPowerSummit Empowered Women In Film

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Imagine This Productions (ITP) presented the #GirlPowerSummit film + media festival this past Saturday, March 24,  where BUST was present as a media sponsor. It was a full day's worth of film industry information, talks, and food. The event was nothing short of inspirational, with discussions, panels, film screenings, and mixers that exemplified the girl power of women in the film industry. The goal of Imagine This Productions is to support women by sharing their work with the public, promoting equal opportunities, encouraging professional development, and serving as a resource informative network.

This past weekend, ITP accomplished just that with a distinguished panel of writers, filmmakers, producers, actresses, and CEO/COOs. There were plenty of well-known names in the film industry present, such as Lisa Russell, Lauren Magura, Danielle Earle, Assal Ghawami, and Francesca Andre, to name a few. Attendees had the opportunity to learn from established women in their fields and ask questions and talk with them later on in the day. Young female filmmakers also had the opportunity to showcase their work during the two screenings that took place at the festival. The #GirlPowerSummit was an informative and inspirational event for women in the film industry, as well as anyone who may have an interest in the field. 

If you missed this event, there will be another opportunity to partake in another film festival presented by Imagine This Productions later on this year. Join the mailing list at imaginethisprods.com in order to stay udpated on the International Film Festival taking place in November.

All photos by Samaria McCullough 

Tags: Girl Power Summit , Imagine This Productions , women in film
