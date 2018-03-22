Quantcast
Why Are There So Many Headless Women In Hollywood?
Why Are There So Many Headless Women In Hollywood?

Details
IN Movies

ashtonkutcher de9fd

Hollywood, as the past year in particular has established, is ripe with sexism. Writer, comedian, and musician Marcia Belsky decided to highlight the casual objectification of women in film through the simple yet horrifying representations of women (and, well, lack thereof) on movie posters. And thus, the Headless Women of Hollywood Project was born.

DYIDz9eV4AAM6nv c0ed2 copy

“By decapitating the woman, or fragmenting her body into decontextualized sexual parts, she becomes an unquestionably passive object to the male gaze,” Belsky wrote on the project’s homepage. “Her purpose becomes solely that of being looked at by men obediently.”

The website, which is always open to submissions (“send me the headless women you see,” Belsky requests) features an endless collection of contextless legs, boobs, and butts. In many of the images, men are staring at the female body parts. The men are also typically clothed, and depicted with faces, too.

cattlecall a5326

You can learn more about the project on Twitter, and roll your eyes at some of these partial-depictions of women below. It’s only half a joke that while we’re reshaping Hollywood, maybe we should call for inclusion riders for promotional posters, too. After all, when it comes to portraying three-dimensional women, it seems like men really need this type of thing spelled out for them.

DYGnGd7UQAAxUSt 6c248

lornemichaels 78cbf

tudors ef36c

owenwilson cec14

tumblr o93bn9uBRc1vqr6yno1 500 6830a

All photos via HeadlessWomenOfHollywood.com 

Lydia Wang is a writer, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York, writes for BUST, and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.
Tags: objectification , female representation , movie posters , sexism
