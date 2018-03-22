Quantcast
Amy Poehler's Directorial Debut Has An All-Star Cast And Involves Lots of Wine
The legendary comedian who brought us Leslie Knope is directing her first movie. FINALLY! The cast is an actual dream team of SNL alumni. Oh, and it’s about friendships and booze. Could we be more excited?

Wine Country follows a group of gal pals as they vacation in Napa to celebrate someone’s 50th birthday. The Hollywood Reporter writes that it is coming soon to Netflix. The cast includes Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, and Tina Fey. Spivey co-wrote Wine Country with Liz Cackowski. Both have worked previously with Poehler on Parks and Rec and SNL. Poehler is also producing (because she can do anything) along with Carla Hacken (Hell or High Water) and Morgan Sackett (Parks and Rec, Veep, and Seinfeld). The cast was confirmed in a Twitter post. Principal photography begins at the end of March in L.A. and Napa.

Netflix has not publicized the financial details of Wine Country. The company has come under scrutiny for pay inequality, which BUST has previously covered. Comedian Mo’Nique called for a Netflix boycott after they offered her $500,000 to do a comedy special, compared to the $20 million given to Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock and $13 million negotiated by Amy Schumer for their specials. Mary J. Blige lost money making Mudbound, a film which garnered her (and Netflix) and Oscar nomination. The cherry on top is that Netflix paid Matt Smith more per episode to play Queen Elizabeth’s husband than they paid Claire Foy to be Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. It will be interesting to see the receipts for this comedy helmed by women.

While we wait for what Netflix promises to be our “new favorite movie,” we can keep an eye on how much they pay women, particularly women of color, and sip our rosé. America needs this movie right about now, and we can’t wait.

Top photo via NBC/Parks and Recreation

Anna Greer is an editorial intern and a senior at the University of Tennessee, where she studies comics and human rights. When she is not engaged in feminist activism, she usually can be found wearing Doc Martens and looking at Star Wars prequel memes.
Tags: Netflix , Amy Poehler , Tina Fey , Rachel Dratch , Emily Spivey , Ana Gasteyer , Maya Rudolph , Paula Pell , Wine Country , Parks and Rec
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
