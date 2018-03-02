Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

All The Women Who Are Nominated For Non-Acting Oscars

The Academy Awards (aka the Oscars) aren’t exactly known for their gender inclusivity, especially when it comes to roles behind the camera. Women are rarely nominated for awards that don’t involve their acting. In 2017, there were exactly zero women nominated for Best Director. In fact, before this year, only four women had been nominated for Best Director since the Oscars’ inception in 1929, and only one woman has ever won (Kathryn Bigelow for the Hurt Locker).



This year, Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) is the fifth woman in the history of the Oscars to be nominated for Best Director. She’s up against Jordan Peele (Get Out), who is the fifth Black director to be nominated. Note that zero Black women have been nominated for Best Director. Not even Ava DuVernay.

Women are also rarely nominated for other behind-the-camera awards: This year, Mudbound cinematographer Rachel Morrison became the first woman EVER to be nominated for Best Cinematography, and Dee Rees became the first black woman to be nominated for Writing (Adapted Screenplay). The Women's Media Center notes that this year, 77% of non-acting nominees are men, and only 23% are women. Here are all of them:

1. Greta Gerwig (director and writer) — nominated for Best Director, Best Original Screeplay, Lady Bird

Lady Bird is also nominated for Best PIcture, but the Best Picture award goes to the film's producers.

2. Evelyn O'Neill (producer) — nominated for Best Picture, Lady Bird



O'Neill is nominated with Eli Bush and Scott Rudin.

3. Megan Ellison (producer) — nominated for Best Picture, Phantom Thread

Ellison is nominated with JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Lupi.

4. JoAnne Selar (producer) — nominated for Best Picture, Phantom Thread



Selar is nominated with Megan Ellison, Paul Thomas Anderson and Daniel Lupi

5. Amy Pascal (producer) — nominated for Best Picture, The Post



Pascal is nominated with Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

6. Kristie Macosko Krieger (producer) — nominated for Best Picture, The Post



Krieger is nominated with Amy Pascal and Steven Spielberg.

7. Emilie Georges (producer) — nominated for Best Picture, Call Me By Your Name



Georges is nominated with Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, and Marco Morabito.



8. Emma Thomas (producer) — nominated for Best Picture, Dunkirk

Thomas is nominated with Christopher Nolan.



9. Lisa Bruce (producer) — nominated for Best Picture, Darkest Hour



Bruce is nominated with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski

10. Rachel Morrison — nominated for Best Cinematography, Mudbound

11. Tatiana S. Riegel — nominated for Film Editing, I, Tonya



12. Emily V. Gordon — nominated for Best Original Screenplay, The Big Sick

Gordon is nominated with cowriter and star Kumail Nanjiani.

13. Vanessa Taylor — nominated for Best Original Screenplay, The Shape Of Water



Taylor is nominated with cowriter and director Guillermo del Toro.

14. Dee Rees (writer and director) — nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Mudbound



Rees is also Mudbound's director. She is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay with cowriter Virgil Williams.

15. Agnés Varda (director) — nominated for Best Documentary Feature, Faces Places



Varda is nominated with co-director J.R. and producer Rosalie Varda.

16. Rosalie Varda (producer) — nominated for Best Documentary Feature, Faces Places



Varda is nominated with directors Agnés Varda and J.R.

17. Joslyn Barnes (producer) — nominated for Best Documentary Feature, Strong Island



Barnes is nominated with director and producer Yance Ford.

19. Julie Goldman (producer) — nominated for Best Documentary Feature, Abacus: Small Enough To Jail



Goldman is nominated with director Steve James and producer Mark Mitten.



20. Laura Checkoway (director and producer) — nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject, "Edith+Eddie"

Checkoway is nominated with producer Thomas Lee Wright.

21. Elaine McMillion Sheldon (director and producer) — nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject, "Heroin(e)"



Sheldon is nominated with producer Kerrin Sheldon.

22. Kate Davis (director) — nominated for Best Documentary Short Subject, "Traffic Stop"



Davis is nominated with producer David Heilbroner.

23. Nora Twomey (director) — nominated for Best Animated Feature, The Breadwinner



Twomey is nominated with producer Anthony Leo.



24. Darla K. Anderson (producer) — nominated for Best Animated Feature, Coco



Anderson is nominated with director Lee Unkrich.

25. Dorota Kobiela (director) — nominated for Best Animated Feature, Loving Vincent



Kobiela is nominated with co-director Hugh Welchman and producer Ivan Mactaggert.

26. Ramsey Ann Naito (producer) — nomianted for Best Animated Feature, The Boss Baby



Naito is nominated with director Tom McGrath.

27. Dana Murray (producer) — nominated for Best Animated Short, "Lou"



Murray is nominated with director Dave Mullins.



28. Ru Kuwahata (director) — nominated for Best Animated Short, "Negative Space"



Kuwahata is nominated with co-director Max Porter.



29. Rachel Shelton (writer and star) — nominated for Best Live Action Short Film, "The Silent Child"



Shelton is nominated with director Chris Overton.

30. Katja Benrath (director) —nominated for Best Live Action Short Film, "Watu Wote/All Of Us"



Benrath is nominated with producer Tobias Rosen.



31. Ildikố Enyedi (director) — nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, On Body and Soul (Hungary)



32. Mary H. Ellis — nominated for Sound Mixing, Baby Driver



Ellis is nominated with Julian Slater and Tim Cavagin.

33. Sarah Greenwood — nominated for Production Design, Beauty and the Beast, and Production Design, Darkest Hour



34. Katie Spencer — nominated for Production Design, Beauty and the Beast, and Production Design, Darkest Hour



35. Alessandra Querzola — nominated for Production Design, Blade Runner 2049



Querzola is nominated with Dennis Gassner.



36. Lucy Sibbick — nominated for Makeup and Hair, Darkest Hour



Sibbick is nominated with Kazuhiro Tsuji and David Malinowski.



37. Jacqueline Durran — nominated for Costume Design, Beauty and the Beast, and Costume Design, Darkest Hour

38. Consolata Boyle — nominated for Costume Design, Victoria and Abdul



39. Mary J. Blige (singer and songwriter) — nominated for Best Original Song for “Mighty River,” from Mudbound



Blige is nominated with co-songwriters Taura Stinson and Raphael Saadiq.



40. Taura Stinson (songwriter) — nominated for Best Original Song for "Mighty River," from Mudbound



Stinson is nominated with co-songwriters Mary J. Blige (also singer) and Raphael Saadiq.

41. Kristen Anderson-Lopez — nominated for Best Original Song for “Remember Me,” from Coco



Anderson-Lopez is nominated with co-songwriter Robert Lopez.

42. Diane Warren — nominated for Best Original Song for “Stand Up for Something,” from Marshall



Warren is nominated with co-songwriter Lonnie R. Lynn.

by Elizabeth F. Olsen, Victoria Albert, and Erika W. Smith

top photo: Dee Rees directs Mary J. Blige in Mudboud, via Netflix

