Quantcast
In 'Like Me,' A Young Woman Goes On A Crime Spree For The 'Likes': BUST Review
Free Download:  Great Dames!

Get inspired by some of our favorite interviews, featuring Dolly Parton, Solange, Tina Fey, Jessica Williams, Kathleen Hanna, Laverne Cox, the Broad City gals, and more! Plus, keep up with the latest from BUST.

In "Like Me," A Young Woman Goes On A Crime Spree For The "Likes": BUST Review

Details
IN Movies

Like Me 5820b

Like Me
Written & Directed by Robert Mockler
Released on January 26, 2017

A neon-drenched thriller, Like Me follows Kaya (Addison Timlin), a loner and YouTube vlogger on a crime spree. Egged on by her followers, she broadcasts her cross-country rampage on social media, hoping to amass "likes." Fueled by drugs and junkfood, Kaya’s erratic junket spirals into ever increasing violence,

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and directed by Robert Mockler, Like Me is a horror film that explores isolation in the age of digital connectivity. Kaya's character exists in a virtual reality of her own making. Like a Vine or YouTube sensation, she lacks development, and her motive—internet fame—seems disproportionate to the severity of her actions.  Yet, it’s the possibility that anyone can be pushed to the edge in pursuit of viral success and the belonging it brings that drives the film. Kaya's gender also complicates the audience’s response to her often sexual, violent crimes, allowing us to let out a disgusted, but satisfied gasp when she preys only on (mostly terrible) men.

At times nausea inducing, Like Me, is not for the faint of eyes and stomachs. But, like watching a car crash, it’s hard to look away from the film's psychedelic, tilt-a-whirl visuals. 3/5

top photo from Like Me

More from BUST

Krysten Ritter On Playing Jessica Jones, "Who Doesn't Give A Shit About How She Looks"

Greta Gerwig On Directing Her Oscar-Nominated Movie "Lady Bird" And Why She Doesn't Write Stories That Revolve Around Men: BUST Interview

Greta Gerwig Is The Fifth Woman And Jordan Peele Is The Fifth Black Man To Be Nominated For The Best Director Oscar

 


Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. She writes about feminism, films, witches, and all things awesome (and terrible). She is currently working on a health and wellness website and podcast, to be launched in the near future. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin and at her poorly maintained doodlegram @poorly_drawn_puns.
Tags: Like Me , Addison Timlin , Women , Horror , movies
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

boyswillbeboysfinal 4a6f3

How Women Are Using Knitting And Needlework As A Form Of Protest

aziz 5c88d

Samantha Bee Responds To Aziz Ansari And The #MeToo Backlash: "It Doesn't Have To Be Rape To Ruin Your Life"

blackish 77b5b

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes Less Than Anthony Anderson On "Black-ish," And That's About To Change

Emma miller 374c9

15-Year-Old Gymnast Emma Ann Miller Says She's Still Being Billed For Larry Nassar's Abuse Sessions

directors d17ed

Greta Gerwig Is The Fifth Woman And Jordan Peele Is The Fifth Black Man To Be Nominated For The Best Director Oscar

krysten109 7879f

Krysten Ritter On Playing Jessica Jones, "Who Doesn't Give A Shit About How She Looks"

hatpin c1bd5

In The Early 1900s, Ladies Stabbed Harassers With Hatpins

FINAL CMYK Greta Gerwig BUST Nadya Wasylko SCAN 04 n1 15f4a

Greta Gerwig On Directing Her Oscar-Nominated Movie "Lady Bird" And Why She Doesn't Write Stories That Revolve Around Men: BUST Interview

holliecook c7251

4 New Albums To Listen To In January 2018

alyraisman 67609

Aly Raisman Tells Her Abuser Larry Nassar: “We Are Now A Force, And You Are Nothing.”

Upcoming Events

Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Fri Jan 26 @12:00AM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Fri Jan 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Sat Jan 27 @12:00AM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sat Jan 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
Rootkit: Julia Sinelnikova Solo Exhibition Opening Reception At Superchief Gallery
Sun Jan 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:59PM
View Full Calendar