How Well Do You Know Audrey Hepburn? Take This Quiz

How Well Do You Know Audrey Hepburn? Take This Quiz

A brilliant actor, dancer, model, and humanitarian, Audrey Hepburn was one of the most beloved performers of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Think you know how she got so deeply and importantly talented? Then take the quiz!

1. Born on May 4, 1929, in Brussels, Belgium, Audrey’s birth name was _______.

a. Audrey Geraldine Lorde
b. Audrey Justine Tautou
c. Audrey Kathleen Ruston
d. Audrey Hamburg Landers

2. Audrey’s mother was a ______ baroness.

a. Dutch
b. Austrian
c. Bulgarian
d. British

3. Audrey was nominated for five Oscars but only won once, for her role in _______.

a. Roman Holiday
b. Sabrina
c. The Nun’s Story
d. Breakfast at Tiffany’s

4. Audrey died on January 20, 1993, at age 63 from ______.

a. a heart attack
b. a drug overdose
c. injuries from a car accident
d. cancer

5. Complete the following Audrey quote: “I know I have more _____ on the tip of my nose than many women in their entire bodies. It doesn’t stand out a mile, but it’s there.”

a. feminism
b. talent
c. sex appeal
d. charisma




ANSWERS: 1. c, 2. a, 3. a, 4. d, 5. c

top photo: vintage

By Emily Rems

This article originally appeared in the December/January 2017 print edition of BUST Magazine.

