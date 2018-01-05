Quantcast
BUST's 'Poptarts' Podcast Zooms In On 'Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast Zooms In On "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story"

Details
IN Movies

bombshell hedy lamarr news 6a3d2

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Poptarts is a twice-monthly podcast hosted by BUST Magazine editors Emily Rems and Callie Watts that celebrates women in pop culture. The first half of each episode is devoted to a hot topic in entertainment, and in the second half, a segment called "Whatcha Watchin'?," Callie and Emily dig into all the shows, movies, books, music, videos, and podcasts they've enjoyed since the last episode, and either praise or pan each experience.

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story is a riveting documentary about a 1940s screen goddess who led a secret life as an inventor and created a radio system that became the basis of today's cellular and bluetooth technology. In this episode, we dig in to all things Hedy with the film's writer/director Alexandra Dean and celebrate this flick that is finally giving a STEM visionary her due.

Check out every episode on iTunes, and don't forget to rate and review!

This podcast was produced for BUST by Rachel Withers.

 

 

 

Emily Rems is a feminist writer, editor, rock star, playwright, and occasional plus-size model living in New York’s East Village. Best known as managing editor of BUST magazine, Emily is also a music and film commentator for New York’s NPR affiliate WNYC, and is the drummer for the horror-punk band the Grasshoppers. Her nonfiction writing has appeared in the anthologies Cassette from my Ex and Zinester’s Guide to NYC, and her short stories have been published in Rum Punch Press, Lumen, Prose ‘N Cons Mystery Magazine, Writing Raw, and PoemMemoirStory. She was nominated for a Pushcart Prize for fiction in 2015 and is working on a novel. Follow her on Twitter @emilyrems.

Tags: Hedy Lamarr , Alexandra Dean , Bombshell , Poptarts , pop culture, feminist, BUST magazine, women, humor, reviews, , Poptarts, , bombshell , Hedy lamarr , Alexandra Dean
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

IMG 2253 1 3dedf

If Men Fear You, Let Them

daisyridley 0b88f

For The First Time Since 1958, The Top Three Highest-Grossing Films Of the Year Starred Women

dearsisters 43b72

Hundreds Of Hollywood Women Unite To Fight Sexual Harassment In ALL Industries

luciana bcba5

American Girl Doll’s 2018 “Girl of The Year” Is An 11-Year-Old Aspiring Astronaut

Andersen Patti 91A7348 v1 final b153d

After Her Viral "Tonight Show" Video, Comedian Patti Harrison Is On The Rise: BUST Interview

Hoda.jpg

Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer on “Today,” Because 2018 Is The Year of Women

pollution ece21

Men Aren’t Recycling Because It's Too Girly

jessicajames 5d88c

6 Movies Starring Women To Watch On Netflix During The "Bomb Cyclone"

sheldon cooper d140c

This YouTube Series Explains Almost Everything Wrong With "The Big Bang Theory"

babyveil ea81b

In The Victorian Era, Babies Wore (Sometimes Deadly) Veils

Upcoming Events

Happy Birthday Jenny Lewis!
Mon Jan 08 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Mon Jan 15 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Tue Jan 16 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Wed Jan 17 @12:00AM
Zooey Deschanel's Birthday!
Wed Jan 17 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar