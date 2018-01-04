6 Movies Starring Women To Watch On Netflix During The "Bomb Cyclone"

Weather channels are predicting up to 12 inches of snow in the tri-state area, and if you’re anything like us, getting snowed in means wrapping up in your comfiest blanket, making some hot chocolate, and watching a movie with a kickass female lead. Here are some of BUST’s top picks, all currently streaming on Netflix, for lazing around during what meteorologists have been calling a “bomb cyclone”—whatever that means.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Incredible Jessica James

Starring Jessica Williams of 2 Dope Queens as the titular character, Jessica James follows an aspiring playwright reeling from a rough breakup and countless rejections from New York theaters. Light your favorite wintry candle and get ready to laugh ’til you cry.

Marie Antoinette

Featuring a killer soundtrack and incredible costumes, Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette is a modern classic based on the young queen’s life.

Frances Ha

Directed by Noah Baumbach, starring Greta Gerwig, and written by both, Frances Ha is a coming-of-age film that tackles friendship, failure, ambition, and life in New York. At just over an hour, it’s a quick watch, too.

Carol

Based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith and set in 1950s New York, Todd Haynes’ Carol follows two women of different ages and backgrounds who fall in love amid a series of complications. If you’re looking for something a little more romantic that might also put you in your feelings, give this film a try.

Heathers

Chances are you’ve seen this one before—and if you haven’t, you NEED TO, IMMEDIATELY—but Heathers, which focuses on a sarcastic, rebellious girl falling for a mysterious loner and creating a plot to take down her popular group of friends, is possibly the most iconic teen movie out there. “How very.”

The Craft

And finally, if you find yourself snowed in with your girls, channel your inner witchiness with this 1996 classic thriller about a group of high school girls who create a coven.

Top photo via The Incredible Jessica James / Netflix

More from BUST

Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It" Remake Is Sex Positive, Polyamorous, Pansexual, And Black

"Almost Adults" Is A Women-Made Comedy About Coming Out: BUST Review

Jessica Williams Lights Up The Latest Episode of BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

Lydia Wang is a writer, BUST intern, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.