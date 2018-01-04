6 Movies Starring Women To Watch On Netflix During The "Bomb Cyclone"

Weather channels are predicting up to 12 inches of snow in the tri-state area, and if you’re anything like us, getting snowed in means wrapping up in your comfiest blanket, making some hot chocolate, and watching a movie with a kickass female lead. Here are some of BUST’s top picks, all currently streaming on Netflix, for lazing around during what meteorologists have been calling a “bomb cyclone”—whatever that means.
- The Incredible Jessica James
Starring Jessica Williams of 2 Dope Queens as the titular character, Jessica James follows an aspiring playwright reeling from a rough breakup and countless rejections from New York theaters. Light your favorite wintry candle and get ready to laugh ’til you cry.
- Marie Antoinette
Featuring a killer soundtrack and incredible costumes, Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette is a modern classic based on the young queen’s life.
- Frances Ha
Directed by Noah Baumbach, starring Greta Gerwig, and written by both, Frances Ha is a coming-of-age film that tackles friendship, failure, ambition, and life in New York. At just over an hour, it’s a quick watch, too.
- Carol
Based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith and set in 1950s New York, Todd Haynes’ Carol follows two women of different ages and backgrounds who fall in love amid a series of complications. If you’re looking for something a little more romantic that might also put you in your feelings, give this film a try.
- Heathers
Chances are you’ve seen this one before—and if you haven’t, you NEED TO, IMMEDIATELY—but Heathers, which focuses on a sarcastic, rebellious girl falling for a mysterious loner and creating a plot to take down her popular group of friends, is possibly the most iconic teen movie out there. “How very.”
- The Craft
And finally, if you find yourself snowed in with your girls, channel your inner witchiness with this 1996 classic thriller about a group of high school girls who create a coven.
Top photo via The Incredible Jessica James / Netflix
Lydia Wang is a writer, BUST intern, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.