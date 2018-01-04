Quantcast
6 Movies Starring Women To Watch On Netflix During The 'Bomb Cyclone

6 Movies Starring Women To Watch On Netflix During The "Bomb Cyclone"

Details
IN Movies

 

jessicajames 5d88c

Weather channels are predicting up to 12 inches of snow in the tri-state area, and if you’re anything like us, getting snowed in means wrapping up in your comfiest blanket, making some hot chocolate, and watching a movie with a kickass female lead. Here are some of BUST’s top picks, all currently streaming on Netflix, for lazing around during what meteorologists have been calling a “bomb cyclone”—whatever that means.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. The Incredible Jessica James

Starring Jessica Williams of 2 Dope Queens as the titular character, Jessica James follows an aspiring playwright reeling from a rough breakup and countless rejections from New York theaters. Light your favorite wintry candle and get ready to laugh ’til you cry.

  1. Marie Antoinette

Featuring a killer soundtrack and incredible costumes, Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette is a modern classic based on the young queen’s life.

  1. Frances Ha

Directed by Noah Baumbach, starring Greta Gerwig, and written by both, Frances Ha is a coming-of-age film that tackles friendship, failure, ambition, and life in New York. At just over an hour, it’s a quick watch, too.

  1. Carol

Based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith and set in 1950s New York, Todd Haynes’ Carol follows two women of different ages and backgrounds who fall in love amid a series of complications. If you’re looking for something a little more romantic that might also put you in your feelings, give this film a try.

  1. Heathers

Chances are you’ve seen this one before—and if you haven’t, you NEED TO, IMMEDIATELY—but Heathers, which focuses on a sarcastic, rebellious girl falling for a mysterious loner and creating a plot to take down her popular group of friends, is possibly the most iconic teen movie out there. “How very.”

  1. The Craft

And finally, if you find yourself snowed in with your girls, channel your inner witchiness with this 1996 classic thriller about a group of high school girls who create a coven. 

 

Top photo via The Incredible Jessica James / Netflix

More from BUST

Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It" Remake Is Sex Positive, Polyamorous, Pansexual, And Black

"Almost Adults" Is A Women-Made Comedy About Coming Out: BUST Review

Jessica Williams Lights Up The Latest Episode of BUST's "Poptarts" Podcast!

 

Lydia Wang is a writer, BUST intern, pug enthusiast, and hopeless romantic. She lives in New York and overshares on Twitter: @lydiaetc.

Tags: Netflix , Jessica James , Marie Antoinette , Sofia Coppola , Kirsten Dunst , Frances Ha , Greta Gerwig , Heathers , Winona Ryder , The Craft
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

IMG 2253 1 3dedf

If Men Fear You, Let Them

daisyridley 0b88f

For The First Time Since 1958, The Top Three Highest-Grossing Films Of the Year Starred Women

dearsisters 43b72

Hundreds Of Hollywood Women Unite To Fight Sexual Harassment In ALL Industries

Hoda.jpg

Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer on “Today,” Because 2018 Is The Year of Women

luciana bcba5

American Girl Doll’s 2018 “Girl of The Year” Is An 11-Year-Old Aspiring Astronaut

pollution ece21

Men Aren’t Recycling Because It's Too Girly

Andersen Patti 91A7348 v1 final b153d

After Her Viral "Tonight Show" Video, Comedian Patti Harrison Is On The Rise: BUST Interview

babyveil ea81b

In The Victorian Era, Babies Wore (Sometimes Deadly) Veils

workshop photo 40a04

5 Need-To-Know Car Tips from A Woman Mechanic

gender-equality-in-iceland-1.jpg

Iceland Just Made Serious Moves Against The Gender Pay Gap

Upcoming Events

Happy Birthday Jenny Lewis!
Mon Jan 08 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Mon Jan 15 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Tue Jan 16 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Wed Jan 17 @12:00AM
Zooey Deschanel's Birthday!
Wed Jan 17 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar