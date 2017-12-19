The First Trailer For "Ocean’s 8" Was Just Released And You Need To Watch It

We’ve finally been graced with the first trailer for female-powerhouse film Ocean’s 8, and it doesn’t disappoint.

The two-and-a-half-minute preview offers eager viewers a glimpse of the superstar cast, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, former BUST cover star Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The trailer reveals the film's “heist,” led by Bullock and centered around the illustrious Met Ball, specifically, a $150,000,000 necklace on display around Hathaway’s character’s neck, reports The Verge. With Blanchett as Bullock’s right-hand gal, Kaling as a fine jewelry expert, Rihanna as a hacker named 8-Ball, Bonham Carter as a fashion designer, Paulson as a suburban mom, and Awkwafina as a street hustler, the film looks to be brimming with females rocking it in their own fields.

Besides the crazy cash-out, Bullock’s iconic line in the trailer explains why she’s following in her estranged brother’s (George Clooney’s Danny Ocean) footsteps: “’Cause it’s what I’m good at.”

Unfortunately, Matt Damon, who appeared in the three-previous male-dominated Ocean’s movies, will have a featured cameo, but maybe you can just close your eyes and try hard not to think about how he’s been blabbering about a lot of things he doesn’t understand lately.

Director Gary Ross (a la The Hunger Games) is making us wait until June 2018 for the film’s premiere, but at least we have this badass trailer to satiate us in the meantime. Check it out below.

Photo via Ocean's 8, Warner Bros.

