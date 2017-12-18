Quantcast
Marjorie Prime' Uses Artificial Intelligence To Examine Mortality: BUST Review

"Marjorie Prime" Uses Artificial Intelligence To Examine Mortality: BUST Review

Details
IN Movies

 

marjorie prime final 2e640

ADVERTISEMENT

Adapted for the screen and directed by Michael Almereyda, Marjorie Prime takes place largely within in a single, Steve Jobs-inspired interior. A meditation on memory, mortality, and what it means to be human, Marjorie Prime is set in the not-so-distant future where cell phones are transparent, and a type of artificial intelligence called Primes have replaced grief counselors. Primes are meant to replicate, in appearance and demeanor, a deceased loved one. They rely on those close to the departed—a husband, wife, daughter, etc.—to feed them memories, in order to help them better replicate the individuals they were built to simulate.

As her final days approach, we watch Marjorie (Lois Smith) rehash old memories with a computerized version of her deceased husband, Walter “Prime” (Jon Hamm). Through heavy, sometimes obtuse, dialogue between Marjorie, Walter, Marjorie’s Daughter Tess (Geena Davis), and Tess’s husband (Tim Robbins), the actors unspool the tragic history of a family who use technology as a conduit to heal their broken, grieving hearts. Using conversations that largely focus on an event in Tess’s childhood that splintered the family forever, the film pieces together the fragments of their collective past. In doing so, it explores how what we try to forget ultimately shapes our relationships and lives.

At times a pretentious and unnecessarily heady, Almereyda’s film uses grief robots as a way to examine anxieties about mortality and familial love. At once moving and gratuitous, Almereyda’s film unfortunately calls on the cautionary trope about the potential of artificial intelligence to supersede humanity. If you like films that seem like plays and enjoy watching long shots of the Long Island Sound, this is the film for you. 3/5

 

Top Photo Courtesy of Passage Pictures

More from BUST 

12 Women Directors Who Should Have Been Nominated For The Golden Globes

4 Old Hollywood Holiday Movies That You Need To Watch

"The Shape Of Water" Is One Of The Best Movies Of The Year: BUST Review

 

Cricket Epstein is BUST's editorial intern. You can follow her on instagram @t0tally_buggin.

Tags: Memory , Movie , Film , Female Characters , Death
Support Feminist Media! During these troubling political times, independent feminist media is more vital than ever. If our bold, uncensored reporting on women’s issues is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $25, $50, or whatever you can afford, to protect and sustain BUST.com. Thanks so much—we can’t spell BUST without U.
Facebook_websiteTwitter_websitePinterest_websiteRSS_websiteTumblr_websiteIG_website

Trending on BUST

pen baa2d

I Was Sexually Harassed At Work, And Human Resources Laughed When I Tried To Report It

CATS 8e4aa

On Relating To The Girl In "Cat Person"

ninasimone a0552

Nina Simone Will Finally Be Inducted Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

ladykiller 25f20

The Comic "Lady Killer" Shows A Woman Murdering Sexual Harassers — And It Comes At The Perfect Time

cnn gillibrand 37d8b

Kirsten Gillibrand Called For Trump To Resign Over Sexual Harassment Allegations. He Responded By Sexually Harassing Her

wordoftheyear feminism 22da8

Merriam-Webster Picks "Feminism" As Their Word Of The Year

metoo f43f3

Guerrilla Girl Donna Kaz: "Being Believed — The New Normal"

dougjonesjpeg 192eb

Doug Jones Beat Alleged Child Molester Roy Moore In Alabama — Because 98% Of Black Women Voted For Him

strand 785ff

Carmen Maria Machado On Sex When “Women Feel Afraid To Say No”

starwars 6f026

Week Of Women: December 15-21, 2017

Upcoming Events

Kwanzaa Crawl – Bar Crawl for Black-Owned Businesses
Tue Dec 26 @12:00AM
Happy Birthday Hayley Williams!
Wed Dec 27 @12:00AM
Happy Birthday Jenny Lewis!
Mon Jan 08 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Mon Jan 15 @12:00AM
Women's Voices Theater Festival (DC)
Tue Jan 16 @12:00AM
View Full Calendar