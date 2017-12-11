12 Women Directors Who Should Have Been Nominated For The Golden Globes

The Golden Globes released their nominations this morning, and surprise surprise, not a single woman director was nominated for the second year in a row (the last woman director to be nominated was Ava DuVernay for Selma in 2015). This is especially galling because several women-directed films are up for other awards — Lady Bird, directed by Greta Gerwig, got four nominations in other categories, and Mudbound, directed by Dee Rees, and Battle of the Sexes, directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, got two nominations each. The Golden Globes also failed to nominate Jordan Peele as Best Director, meaning that the Best Director nominees list is all white men with the exception of Guillermo del Toro.

In response, we’ve rounded up a list of women directors who could have been nominated. And to get in before the “but their movies just weren’t as goooood” argument, we’ll make sure that each film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86% or higher, which is what Steven Spielberg's the Post currently has, and which is the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score for a Best Director nominee’s movie (Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World doesn’t have one yet). (I know there are valid arguments against using Rotten Tomatoes ratings to judge a film, but it’s a good way to gauge overall critical consensus and I haven’t seen all of these movies.) (#nodisrespecttoStevenSpielberg, btw, the Postlooks interesting and I would like to see it).

1. Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird

99% on Rotten Tomatoes

Greta Gerwig's (our current cover star, btw) directorial debut coming-of-age story about a high school senior (Saoirse Ronan) and her tumultuous relationship with her mother (Laurie Metcalf).

2. Dee Rees for Mudbound

97% on Rotten Tomatoes

Dee Rees directed this historic drama that premiered on Netflix. It’s about a white family and a black family in Mississippi after WWII and has a cast including Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan, and Jason Mitchell.

3. Valerie Faris (and Jonathan Dayton) for Battle of the Sexes

86% on Rotten Tomatoes

This comedy tells the story of Billie Jean King’s (Emma Stone) historic tennis match against Bobby Riggs (Steve Carrell).

4. Patty Jenkins for Wonder Woman

92% on Rotten Tomatoes





Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman movie, starring Gal Gadot, might be the best superhero movie I’ve ever seen and proved that yes, people will come to the box office to see (gasp!!!!) lady superheroes.

5. Angela Robinson for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

87% on Rotten Tomatoes

In a very different kind of Wonder Woman movie, Angela Robinson tells the story behind the creator of Wonder Woman and his inspiration — the two women he was in a polyamorous relationship with.

6. Maggie Betts for Novitiate

87% on Rotten Tomatoes





Maggie Betts directed this historical drama about a group of nuns in the 1960s, during Vatican II.

7. Ceyda Torun for Kedi

98% on Rotten Tomatoes





Kedi is a critically-acclaimed documentary about street cats in Istanbul. Sign us the fuck up.

8. Julia Ducournau for Raw

90% on Rotten Tomatoes





French filmmaker Julia Ducourneau’s atmospheric horror story is about a vegetarian college student who becomes a cannibal after eating raw meat.

9. Lone Scherfig for Their Finest

89% on Rotten Tomatoes





A different kind of WWII movie, Lone Scherfig’s Their Finest focuses on British propaganda.

10. Angelina Jolie for First They Killed My Father

88% on Rotten Tomatoes





Angelina Jolie directed this biopic about human rights activist Loung Ung.

11. Amanda Lipitz for Step

97% on Rotten Tomatoes





This documentary follows a Baltimore girls’ high school dance team.

12. Noël Wells for Mr. Roosevelt

100% on Rotten Tomatoes

This quirky comedy tells the story of a young woman who has to spend some quality time with her ex and his new girlfriend after their cat dies.

Top photo: Greta Gerwig, photo by Nadya Wasylko for BUST

